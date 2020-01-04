Savarkar’s Grandson Falls Ill, Hospitalised In Mumbai

Ranjeet Savarkar is doing effectively and will probably be discharged quickly, a supply near him knowledgeable.

Mumbai:

Ranjeet Savarkar, the grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Friday evening.

He has been put underneath commentary.

“On Friday night, at about 10:30 pm, he was admitted. He was not well due to the exertion following his hectic schedule,” stated Sanjay Chandrekar, his acquaintance.

“There is nothing to worry about, he is doing well and will be discharged soon,” he added.