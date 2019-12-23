“Save India’s Soul”: Mamata Banerjee Appeals For Unity Over Citizenship Law Protests

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to opposition leaders to unite over anti-CAA protests

Kolkata:

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to counterparts and opposition leaders throughout the nation to unite and say “no” to the centre’s controversial citizenship legislation and its plans for a nationwide NRC train. In an unsigned letter the Bengal Chief Minister known as for a gathering of opposition events to “chalk out concerted plan to save democracy”. The letter got here shortly after after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy grew to become the most recent in a rising record of state leaders who’ve refused to implement both the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA) or the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) of their territories.

“I write this letter to you with grave worries in my mind. The citizens of this country, irrespective of caste and creed… are in the grip of fear and panic for the CAA and proposed nationwide NRC. This situation is very serious,” the letter reads.

“…we need to rise against this draconian regime in a united manner. I sincerely and earnestl request all my senior leaders and all the political outfits to stand up against this in a concerted and united manner… let us create peaceful and meaningful opposition to these unholy efforts by the centre and save India’s democratic soul,” the letter continues.

Based on information company PTI the letter has been despatched to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Nationwide Convention chief Farooq Abdullah, amongst others.

“The ruling party is bulldozing these democratic movements (referring to opposition to the citizenship law that has sprung up nationwide) by using state machineries and brute force,” the letter states, echoing the emotions of Sonia Gandhi; in a televised handle final week the Congress chief accused the ruling BJP of utilizing “brute force to suppress dissent”.

Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march in Kolkata in opposition to the citizenship legislation

“The youth and students have risen against and are facing barbaric and brute force of the centre. The entire world is watching us… let us rise to save the India of our forefathers,” the Bengal Chief Minister appealed within the letter.

Earlier immediately Jagan Mohan Reddy stated Andhra Pradesh is not going to implement the CAA and NRC.

Mamata Banerjee has been energetic in her opposition of the CAA and NRC, main 1000’s in rallies throughout Kolkata. On Friday she hit out on the BJP for imposing its political agenda on individuals regardless of clear indicators that they didn’t need these programmes.

“If you don’t take back the black CAA, if you don’t reconsider the decision about (implementing nation-wide) NRC, you will have to go. Don’t ignore people’s voice,” Mamata Banerjee stated.

Protests, a few of which turned violent, have taken place throughout the nation over the CAA.

Violence additionally hit Bengal with greater than 350 individuals arrested and empty trains burnt in protest. Ms Banerjee, who had appealed for peaceable protests, blamed individuals from exterior Bengal for the vandalism and arson.

To this point six states – other than Bengal and Andhra – have declared opposition to the citizenship legislation and the NRC. The others are Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, none of whom are BJP-ruled states.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it can assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.

With enter from PTI