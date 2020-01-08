Saved by the Bell revival series release date, cast and plot

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. Through the use of our Companies, you conform to our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

NBCUniversal

Lessons are again in session at Bayside Excessive.

After years of hypothesis and rumor, the hit ’90s teen TV dramedy Saved by the Bell is formally returning, simply in time for the launch of NBC’s brand-new streaming service (by way of Deadline).

Initially airing between 1989 and 1993, Saved by the Bell was a lighthearted and at instances socially related collection that adopted a bunch of teenage buddies and their principal as they navigated the ups-and-downs of lecturers, relationships, and different highschool calls for. A remodeling of the Disney Channel collection Good Morning, Miss Bliss, the sitcom starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar because the charming and incorrigible Zack Morris. His pal group consisted of Mario Lopez as the new jock A.C. Slater, Elizabeth Berkley as fairly overachiever Jessie Spano, Tiffani Thiessen as the favored cheerleader Kelly Kapowski, Lark Voorhies as the rich fashionista Lisa Turtle, and Dustin Diamond because the eccentric nerd Samuel “Screech” Energy. Dennis Haskins additionally starred because the uptight and hawk-eyed Principal Belding.

The basic coming-of-age comedy delivered fairly just a few laughs, but it surely additionally delved into a number of well timed and topical points for younger adults. Working for 4 seasons, Saved by the Bell launched the careers of a number of of its younger stars’ in addition to the spin-offs and films The Faculty Years, The New Class, Hawaiian Type, and Marriage ceremony in Las Vegas. Within the many years after it ended, the present can be celebrated by critics earlier than its behind-the-scenes dramas would turn out to be the focus of a 2014 Lifetime film, The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story.

Information of the revival was first introduced again in September 2019, with a number of of its authentic stars already connected. Now, extra particulars have emerged concerning the venture, which is able to observe the lives of a handful of recent college students at Bayside Excessive College. Here is every little thing we all know concerning the upcoming Saved by the Bell revival.