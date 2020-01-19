Savile Row tailor Bryan Manning recounts how Prince Edward always addressed him as ‘matey’

By Charlotte Griffiths for The Mail on Sunday

Revealed: 19:20 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:24 EST, 18 January 2020

Issues can get toe-curlingly embarrassing in a short time when less-astute Royals attempt to get down with the folks. Savile Row tailor Bryan Manning recounts how – when making ready for doomed TV present Royal It’s A Knockout within the 80s – Prince Edward at all times addressed him as ‘matey’.

‘I put him on speaker telephone so my buddies might hear him say “matey” – we had such amusing,’ Bryan tells me. ‘And when I went to measure Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at their home, Sarah came down the stairs wearing a T-shirt, with ‘Piste Again’ on!’ Cringe.

Savile Row tailor Bryan Manning recounts how – when making ready for doomed TV present Royal It’s A Knockout within the 80s – Prince Edward (pictured on the present) at all times addressed him as ‘matey’

Sarah, Duchess of York, and The Duke of York arriving throughout day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in June final yr

It’s exhausting to overlook hanging 6ft-tall mannequin Fiona Jane Johansen, who’s making a giant noise within the vogue world. She doubles up as a DJ and has been booked by Dior, Louis Vuitton and Emilio Pucci for his or her uber-exclusive star-studded events.

Copenhagen-born Fiona Jane, proper, can simply be noticed behind the decks at movie star hotspot the Chiltern Firehouse twice per week – and I’ve little doubt we’ll see the statuesque Dane hitting better heights quickly!

It’s exhausting to overlook hanging 6ft-tall mannequin Fiona Jane Johansen (pictured), who’s making a giant noise within the vogue world. She doubles up as a DJ and has been booked by Dior, Louis Vuitton and Emilio Pucci for his or her uber-exclusive star-studded events

It in all probability appeared like an important concept on the time… seize maintain of the prow of the boat and seize that excellent Titanic-style selfie.

However Victoria star Jenna Coleman hadn’t banked on the uneven sea, and her large second shortly descended into farce as she wobbled precariously off steadiness after which ended up removed from glamorously within the backside of the boat along with her hat askew.

The down-to-earth star had the great grace to confess to her Instagram followers that she didn’t actually know what she was doing with the jokey caption ‘Chartering #totallygotthis’.

Jenna is staying within the five-star One&Solely Reethi Rah within the Maldives after ending BBC One crime drama The Serpent. A minimum of she regarded seashore stylish in a D’Ascoli costume.

It in all probability appeared like an important concept on the time… seize maintain of the prow of the boat and seize that excellent Titanic-style selfie

The down-to-earth star had the great grace to confess to her Instagram followers that she didn’t actually know what she was doing with the jokey caption ‘Chartering #totallygotthis’

He is a nationwide hero to whom Britain owes an incalculable debt. But it surely appears Sir Winston Churchill wasn’t at all times scrupulous about settling his personal payments. The Bangalore Membership in Bengaluru has revealed that in 1899 Winston left India, the place he was stationed as an officer, owing the princely sum of… 13 rupees.

I’m informed the membership does take funds on-line if Winston’s grandson, Sir Nicholas Soames, ever decides to pay it off…

What might be extra romantic than getting married, err, underneath a tree? That’s what Cressida Bonas hoped to do with property agent beau Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

Fortunately, one member of the family has his toes planted firmly on the bottom: Cressie’s father Jeffrey, who had no truck along with her wacky new-age goals.

‘I upset my dad by saying I wanted to get hitched under a tree,’ stated Cressida – a former girlfriend of Prince Harry. ‘He’s in his 70s and checked out me as if I had misplaced the plot, then he insisted that we are saying our vows in a church.’