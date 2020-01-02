Savitribai Phule Birth Anniversary: Know About The 19th Century Reformer

Savitribai Phule is a 19th century social reformer. She was born on January three, 1831.

January three, 2020 marks the 189th birthday of Savitribai Phule, a 19th century social reformer who has many accomplishments to her credit score, largely in the direction of training of girls in India. Savitribai Phule and her husband Jyotirao Phule had opened India’s first college for girls in Maharashtra’s Pune in 1848.

She was additionally a poet and lots of of her poems had been about the necessity to get educated. As a social reformer, Savitribai Phule had arrange a care program for widows and led campaigns in opposition to caste-based discrimination. She additionally campaigned in opposition to Sati custom, baby marriage and different social evils.

Savitribai Phule was 9 when she was married to 13-year-old Jyotirao Phule. Her husband educated her at residence and educated her to turn into a instructor. Alongside along with her husband, she opened 18 colleges for women, happening to turn into India’s first lady instructor and headmistress. Each her first and 18th college got here up in Maharashtra’s Pune. In her honour, the College of Pune was renamed Savitribai Phule College in 2014.

Savitribai Phule’s legacy lives on at present and her contribution in the direction of ladies training are vastly revered.