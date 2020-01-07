Savvy homeowner transforms her two and three seater sofa into a trendy corner piece

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

A thrifty house owner has informed how she reworked her two and three seater sofas into one stylish nook piece – utilizing a noticed, panel pins and carpet glue.

Sinead Elaine, from Leicester, shared the spectacular earlier than and after pictures to Fb group DIY On A Price range Official, earlier than explaining how she’d wished the L-shaped furnishings for ages, however simply could not afford it.

She continued: ‘I had the loopy thought of fixing my couch to a nook couch as a substitute (2 seater and three seater) loopy I do know! However anyhow I went forward and tried and this was the result.’

And the submit shortly racked up over 7, 800 likes and 400 feedback, with many branding the concept ‘genius.’

‘Wow, properly executed. You’ll by no means know both simply appears to be like such as you purchased a nook couch,’ praised one, whereas a second enthused: ‘Properly executed. You do not want a brand new one now appears to be like nice.’

Sinead Elaine, from Leicester, informed how she reworked her two and three seater sofas into a classy nook couch. Pictured, earlier than the house owner’s handiwork

The thrifty house owner posted a powerful earlier than and after photograph to Fb group DIY On A Price range Official. Pictured, after the transformation

Impressed householders informed Sinead she not must fork out for a dear nook couch (pictured)

A 3rd added: ‘Nice thought! Properly executed!’ whereas a fourth inspired: ‘Properly executed. Something is feasible for those who simply give it your finest.’

Within the unrecognisable snaps, the earlier than pictures present the 2 and three seater sofas positioned in a single straight line, taking over the whole again wall of the lounge.

Nonetheless, following Sinead’s spectacular efforts, the brand new, L-shaped couch might be seen providing a contemporary and up to date look to the room.

The savvy house owner went on to elucidate she achieved the outcomes utilizing nothing however a noticed, panel pins, carpet glue and a variety of sweat – earlier than including she was ‘over the moon with the result.’

The savvy house owner took to Fb and revealed she was ‘over the moon with the result’ (pictured)

Providing others recommendation in the case of their creativity, Sinead mentioned: ‘Keep in mind, don’t be afraid of attempting one thing, it’s a lesson learnt and something might be changed.’ Pictured, the couch throughout the transformation

The trendy-style couch now affords a complete new look to the lounge – and SInead accomplished the look utilizing neutral-coloured scatter cushions. Pictured, after the transformation

Impressed householders have been fast to take to the feedback part, with one writing: ‘Fab job,’ and one other including: ‘Sensible thought’

‘That’s good properly executed, ‘ praised one impressed social media consumer, whereas a second added: ‘Appears to be like actually good properly executed! We did the identical a number of months in the past with ours and also you would not know any totally different.’

A 3rd penned: ‘My husband executed this after we moved however from a three seater to a chair as a result of was too massive for out home. Properly executed appears to be like good.’

Sinead went on to elucidate how she was overwhelmed with the constructive response and had been inundated with questions on her renovation.

‘Because the couch is simply non permanent till we get a brand new one I’ve used giant cushions from Ikea as scatter cushions,’ she defined.

‘There’s solely a tiny hole however when the cushions are there it’s simply as comfortable, if something it’s extra comfortable. However thanks for all of your varieties phrases and keep in mind don’t be afraid of attempting one thing, it’s a lesson learnt and something might be changed.’