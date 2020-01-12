Savvy homeowner upcycles her mum’s old leather chair using an £8 throw from Wilko

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

A thrifty home-owner has been branded ‘gifted’ after she revealed how she upcycled an previous leather-based chair utilizing an £eight throw and a lick of paint.

Julie Wall, from the UK, shared spectacular earlier than and after photographs to Fb group DIY On A Price range Official, earlier than explaining how she was going to ship her mum’s previous chair to the tip – however could not carry herself to dump it.

She penned: ‘I fully stripped the chair and unpicked every panel to make templates for brand spanking new material. Bought an £eight throw from Wilko sewn collectively on my stitching machine then all pulled taut and stapled beneath into wood body (sic)!’

And plenty of had been fast to take to the feedback part stuffed with reward for the savvy home-owner’s handiwork.

‘Find it irresistible!!! You might be very intelligent and affected person!’ praised one, whereas a second enthused: ‘Expertise. Stunning work.’

Julie went on to elucidate how she did not wish to lay our a fortune on material, so the throw was ultimate because it was massive and may very well be stretched.

‘If it did not work out I solely wasted £eight,’ she continued. ‘The previous legs had been brown so I gave them a fast coat of gray paint.’

‘So happy with the way it has turned out… all prepared for my first grandchild’s nursery. Love upcycling. We throw an excessive amount of away today… feels so satisfying to offer an merchandise a brand new lease of life.’

And Julie wasn’t the one one delighted with the outcomes – as her publish was flooded with compliments.

In the meantime, others took inspiration from the thrifty home-owner’s progressive concept, and revealed they hope to do one thing related in their very own houses.

‘So intelligent, I wish to do it,’ commented one other, whereas an additional tagged a pal and added: ‘We might do that with the one I’ve.’