Savvy mum branded ‘inspirational’ after transforming an old TV stand into a play kitchen

A savvy mom has been branded ‘inspirational’ after remodeling her outdated TV stand right into a play kitchen for her daughter.

Natasha Wrightson, from Devon, shared the spectacular earlier than and after photos to Fb group The Motherload Neighborhood and penned:

”Can I please brag to you all…I made my daughter a play kitchen from an previous TV stand. I am so very pleased with.’

The submit, which has since acquired over 2, 800 likes, has been flooded with compliments praising the home-owner’s creativity.

‘Love this! Very inspirational! Properly carried out!’ praised one, whereas a second enthused: ‘Simply wow, that’s unbelievable seems higher than kitchens you purchase.’

A 3rd added: ‘Wow!! Completely superb!’ whereas a fourth equally commented: ‘That’s superior! Properly carried out Mama!’

The thrifty mum went on to elucidate how she created the play kitchen regardless of having no earlier DIY expertise.

‘I lately taught myself to make use of a drill and jigsaw,’ she defined. ‘Simply needed to share with somebody and present we girls can do every thing.’

And the submit definitely helped to encourage others – with one admitting she acquired a drill for Christmas and was desirous to get began on a venture.

‘You’ve gotten carried out a incredible job, try to be actually proud,’ praised one. ‘I have to say, my greatest Christmas current this 12 months was my very first drill. I now need some initiatives to make use of it with.’

A second penned: ‘That’s superb! Love the Hey Duggee window. My son would like it,’ whereas a 3rd agreed: ‘Wow superior mummy.’

In the meantime, others steered the creation was so spectacular, Natasha ought to take advantage of her expertise and switch her expertise right into a money-maker.

‘You are b**** good, you must arrange an etsy web page and promote these,’ steered one. ‘Mums who haven’t got the time would pay good cash for one thing they will customise to their kid’s wants and pursuits, and what’s extra it will not fall to items like most in the marketplace. Properly carried out you.’

An extra agreed: ‘Omg you possibly can make and promote these. That is good!’