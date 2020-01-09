Savvy salmesman goes VIRAL after sharing seductive topless photographs

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

A savvy salesman has gone viral after posting a collection of seductive pictures on-line in a bid to promote his used denims.

Mario Graziano, who lives in Plymouth, Devon, was branded an ‘Italian Stallion’ and ‘hero’ after making an attempt to flog the ripped, bleached denims for £25 on Fb yesterday

Mario, initially from Emilia-Romagna, Italy, shared 9 pictures of himself carrying the bootcut denims whereas seductively posing in numerous areas round his residence.

Social media customers had been left in hysterics over the hilarious pictures, with one commenting: ‘Mario is the hero we deserve.’

Mario shared the cheeky and playful pictures on Fb as he tried to promote his ‘Man denims’ for

Sharing the playful pictures on Fb’s Let’s Flog It Cornwall group, Mario wrote: ‘Males denims in good used situation will be worn informal or sensible.’

One picture exhibits Mario standing on his stairs fully topless, whereas showcasing his bushy chest, and carrying the £25 ‘Man denims’.

One other shot exhibits him mendacity again on his mattress trying off into the space along with his promoting merchandise on clear present.

A number of different pictures present the vendor in numerous poses, comparable to an arm behind his head and arms in his pockets with the shirt barely unbuttoned from the underside – displaying off his stomach button.

Since posting on-line, the commercial has been shared tons of of occasions on Fb, and has been uploaded to Twitter the place greater than 24,000 individuals.

On Fb, Ryan Lynem wrote: ‘Mario is the hero we deserve.’

Brenda Biggerstaff-Sanchez mentioned: ‘What is occurring? I do consider he has an armadillo in these ‘males denims’.

Marissa Sanna wrote: ‘Who’s the Italian stallion?’

And Rebecca Campbell mentioned: ‘What a approach to promote a pair of denims.’

On Twitter, a web page known as The State of Promoting shared the submit, attracting 1000’s of feedback and likes.

One Twitter person wrote: ‘I am practically 400 miles away and I bought pregnant simply these images.’

One other particular person mentioned: ‘Hopefully they arrive being pregnant kits for any girl that is available in inside 200m of this hunk.’

A 3rd added: ‘Appears to be like like David Banner if he bought actually indignant however did not flip into the Hulk.’

And one other particular person mentioned: ‘Haha. What a legend. Hope he sells them.’

In the meantime one other person wrote: ‘This really could be one of the best factor I’ve ever seen.’