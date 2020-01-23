Savvy shopper reveals how she saved £52.50 on paint

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline

Printed: 03:32 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:33 EST, 23 January 2020

A savvy shopper has revealed how she saved £69 on paint by choosing up clearance pots from her native B&Q.

Ashleigh Kisby-Duffy, from Stockport, Cheshire, took to Fb group Excessive Couponing and Bargains UK and purchased 4 pots of undesirable paint at her native B&Q for £eight as a substitute of £77.

She shared a photograph of the array of paints with a lowered price ticket and defined how that they had been custom-mixed for particular orders, however had by no means been picked up by the shoppers who paid for them.

Ashleigh Kisby-Duffy, from Stockport in Cheshire, informed how she saved a formidable £69 on paint by shopping for pots that had already been combined however had by no means been picked up. Pictured, the clearance shelf at her native B&Q retailer

The savvy-shopper’s receipt confirmed she paid simply £eight for 4 pots of rejected paint, quite than the £77 it ought to have value

Ashleigh shared her tip with the Excessive Couponing and Bargains UK Fb group and defined how she found it by likelihood at her retailer (pictured)

Alongside a snap of the receipt as proof, the UK charity employee penned: ‘I purchased a 2.5l blue paint from B&M yesterday for £11 and as we speak I bought 4 paints for £eight. Ought to have been £60.50.’

Nonetheless the costs on the receipt recommend the whole value ought to have truly been £77.

And it wasn’t lengthy earlier than the submit, which has racked up greater than 2,200 likes and 1,100 feedback, was inundated with reward.

‘OMG I would like to do this,’ enthused one, whereas a second penned: ‘Wow! Nice discount… paint is so costly.’

The UK charity employee (pictured) described her tip as a ‘large hack’ and really useful others to comply with her recommendation in buying clearance paints

A 3rd commented: ‘That is wonderful! Remind me after payday.’

Nonetheless, many who have been left impressed by the saving hack identified it’d solely be useful in the event that they discovered a color they preferred.

In the meantime, others have been one step forward of the sport and have been fast to suppose up one other cheeky trick.

Discount-savvy customers liked the hack, whereas others caught onto the thought and joked how they might order the paint they wished, not decide it up and have their important different purchase it at a lowered value

They prompt shopping for the paint they wished combined, not decide it up after which ask a big different to purchase it at a lowered value.

‘Higher but, get the one your need pre-mixed, don’t present up, then purchase it later at a muchhhh low-cost value, easy,’ one wrote, whereas a second added:

‘So in concept I may go in ask them to combine the colors I would like, do not decide them up after which return per week later and purchase them a fraction of the worth, successful.