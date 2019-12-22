Savvy shopper reveals how to make Christmas dinner for less than £2-a-head

Savvy shopper reveals find out how to make Christmas dinner for lower than £2-a-head – by buying cranberry sauce upfront and swapping turkey for hen drumsticks
- Karen Eaton shared her unimaginable hacks on find out how to lower the prices of a festive feast
- Mom-of-one from Dudley runs a challenge to assist these in want at Christmas
- Suggested choosing mince pies and never Christmas pudding to assist lower your expenses
By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline
A thrifty mum has revealed find out how to make a three-course Christmas dinner, with turkey and the trimmings, for simply £1.86-a-head.
Karen Eaton, from Dudley, shared her unimaginable hacks on find out how to lower the price of the festive feast, which incorporates shopping for merchandise like cranberry sauce months upfront everytime you spot them on supply.
Chatting with BirminghamLive, Karen, who runs The Christmas Lunch Venture which helps these in want at Christmas, inspired individuals to get along with family and friends on Christmas day and share the fee out.
‘You possibly can cook dinner hen drumsticks to make it cheaper or, for those who actually need turkey, you should buy turkey drumsticks from Tesco for round £2 every,’ she added. ‘I had one with my son and there was sufficient meat on one for each of us.’
‘In the event you’re cooking for a small variety of individuals, purchase your recent greens from an out of doors market.
‘The market merchants will fortunately weigh simply a few carrots and potatoes so that you can prevent having to purchase an entire bag on the grocery store.
She additionally advised how she’ll go to sure supermarkets the place she is aware of particular gadgets will likely be cheaper.
‘I might decide up a stuffing combine and gravy granules from someplace like Aldi or Lidl as a result of they solely value round 30p,’ she mentioned.
‘Or, for those who do not need to purchase gravy, you’ll be able to simply combine a little bit cornflour into your meat juices to make your personal gravy.’
She added that it is not possible you’ll discover a low-cost Christmas pudding, so as a substitute she opts for mince pies, which she serves with custard.
And to verify everybody will get a 3 course meal, the savvy mom additionally buys soup cartons once they’re on supply and freezes them.
Good Housekeeping estimates Christmas dinner value the common particular person as much as £43.98 final yr, making it an enormous saving.
Karen’s Christmas dinner for lower than £2 a head (serves six)
STARTERS
- Three Pea and ham soup, 65p every = £1.95 from Aldi
MAINS
- Two turkey drumsticks £2.28 every = £four.56 from Tesco
- Potatoes 2kg bag for 19p from Aldi (on supply till Christmas Eve)
- Parsnips 500g for 19p from Aldi (on supply till Christmas Eve)
- Bag of carrots 15p from market or Aldi (on supply till Christmas Eve)
- Bag of frozen peas 61p from Morrisons
- Bag of sprouts 15p from Aldi (on supply till Christmas Eve)
- Stuffing combine 32p from Aldi
- Gravy granules 25p from Asda
- Jar of cranberry sauce 59p from Asda
DESSERT
- Mince pies six for 59p from Aldi
- Custard packet of instantaneous powder for 19p from Asda
- Darkish chocolate mint thins £1 from Tesco
DRINKS
- Bottle of sparking lemonade 40p from Tesco
Complete: £11.14 (£1.86 per particular person)
