Savvy shopper reveals how to make Christmas dinner for less than £2-a-head

A thrifty mum has revealed find out how to make a three-course Christmas dinner, with turkey and the trimmings, for simply £1.86-a-head.

Karen Eaton, from Dudley, shared her unimaginable hacks on find out how to lower the price of the festive feast, which incorporates shopping for merchandise like cranberry sauce months upfront everytime you spot them on supply.

Chatting with BirminghamLive, Karen, who runs The Christmas Lunch Venture which helps these in want at Christmas, inspired individuals to get along with family and friends on Christmas day and share the fee out.

‘You possibly can cook dinner hen drumsticks to make it cheaper or, for those who actually need turkey, you should buy turkey drumsticks from Tesco for round £2 every,’ she added. ‘I had one with my son and there was sufficient meat on one for each of us.’

‘In the event you’re cooking for a small variety of individuals, purchase your recent greens from an out of doors market.

‘The market merchants will fortunately weigh simply a few carrots and potatoes so that you can prevent having to purchase an entire bag on the grocery store.

She additionally advised how she’ll go to sure supermarkets the place she is aware of particular gadgets will likely be cheaper.

‘I might decide up a stuffing combine and gravy granules from someplace like Aldi or Lidl as a result of they solely value round 30p,’ she mentioned.

‘Or, for those who do not need to purchase gravy, you’ll be able to simply combine a little bit cornflour into your meat juices to make your personal gravy.’

She added that it is not possible you’ll discover a low-cost Christmas pudding, so as a substitute she opts for mince pies, which she serves with custard.

And to verify everybody will get a 3 course meal, the savvy mom additionally buys soup cartons once they’re on supply and freezes them.

Good Housekeeping estimates Christmas dinner value the common particular person as much as £43.98 final yr, making it an enormous saving.