Savvy shopper reveals she saves £150 a month with extreme food planning

A savvy shopper has revealed how she slashed her month-to-month meals invoice from £220 to only £67.65.

Kayleigh Murray, 24, from Monmouthshire, determined to set herself and her accomplice Perry, 29, the problem of finishing a month-to-month meals store for below £100.

‘My accomplice and I got here up with the thought to set ourselves a problem,’ she mentioned, talking to money-saving neighborhood LatestDeals.co.uk.

‘So long as it was below £100 we might be completely happy, as beforehand we have been spending on common £220 a month.’

Kayleigh Murray (pictured together with her accomplice Perry), 24, from Monmouthshire, has informed how she slashed her month-to-month meals invoice from £220 to only £67.65

The thrifty shopper’s hen korma, boiled rice and chips (pictured) involves lower than £1 for 2 individuals

Kayleigh shared this dinner, which consists of frying Steak, salt and pepper cubed potatoes, onions mushrooms and do-it-yourself peppercorn sauce, to her Fb web page. She added it price £three.20 for 2 individuals

‘We need to lower your expenses as we’re planning a marriage and I would like cash to have the ability to get a automotive as I am studying to drive.’

To attain their radical price reducing ambition each month, Kayleigh creates in depth meal plans and buying lists to be extra organised and to chop the temptation of impulse shopping for.

‘I simply sat down and considered totally different meal concepts with my accomplice,’ she defined. ‘We have been consuming quite a lot of processed meals final yr and I did not need to eat like that anymore. I wished to eat a bit more healthy.

‘I wished to make meal plans and buying lists to chop down prices and meals waste and to keep up a more healthy way of life.’

Kayleigh informed how her Spanish hen & vegetable egg fried rice (pictured) prices slightly below £2 for 2 meals

The savvy shopper determined to set herself and her accomplice Perry the problem of finishing a month-to-month meals store for below £100. Pictured, spaghetti bologneise and garlic bread

Talking of her motivation, Kayleigh mentioned: ‘I wished to make meal plans and buying lists to chop down prices and meals waste and to keep up a more healthy way of life.’ Pictured, her buying record

Kayleigh additionally advocates buying on-line to cut back temptation to purchase offers you do not actually need them.

‘We do our buying on-line at Tesco and we discover it significantly better than going into retailer as once we have been going into the shop we have been selecting up issues we did not really want and losing some huge cash,’ she defined.

‘It is so simply finished as you suppose “look that’s on offer”, however on-line we solely search for the stuff we want.’

‘We additionally go for cheaper options as a result of on the finish of the day the whole lot is virtually the identical.

Kayleigh’s tricks to others on a price range embrace buying on-line and making a meal plan first (pictured)

Talking of her ardour for cooking, she continued: ‘I adore it when we now have a little bit of the whole lot left and I simply throw a great deal of stuff collectively and hope for the perfect, but it surely all the time seems scrumptious.’

‘I can keep in mind once we actually had no cash and all we had was pasta and sauces and chorizo and cheese, but it surely was one of many nicest meals we have had.’

Tom Church, Co-founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, commented: ‘Being organised round meals can really feel tough in case you’re pressed for time, however as Kayleigh reveals, making a couple of lists, recipes and meal plans will pay dividends on the subject of slashing the price of your month-to-month store. Earlier than diving into the meal plans, look what meals you have already got in your freezer and cabinets, then plan forward to keep away from losing cash you needn’t spend on meals you would possibly have already got!’

‘My accomplice all the time says to me that I could make a meal out of something and all the time make it tasty!’

Kayleigh’s tricks to others on a price range embrace buying on-line and making a meal plan first.

‘Verify what you have already got in your cabinets and freezer as you may be shocked what number of meals you can also make out of the stuff you have already got in,’ she defined.

‘For those who’d slightly go into retailer, then take an inventory and follow your record.’

‘Portion management your meals as effectively and cease shopping for junk meals as we do not really want it.

‘My month-to-month meals store is now below £70 a month however with toiletries, washing merchandise, pet food and cat meals we spend slightly below £100 a month whereas earlier than we have been spending about £220!’

Plus, there’s an added bonus of consuming your personal cooked meals.

‘I’ve misplaced three stone from consuming more healthy and strolling,’ mentioned Kayleigh.

The savvy shopper now shares her recipes and meal plans on her personal Fb web page known as Cooking On A Low Funds – the place she hopes to encourage others to have the ability to reduce down the value of their month-to-month store and to prepare dinner more healthy recipes.