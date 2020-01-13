SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: 26 January last date of application, see full notification

SBI Clerk 2020 Notification: State Financial institution of Final date of recruitment to the posts of clerk 8000 in India (SBI) 26 January 2020 is. 01 Within the notification launched on January 2020, you’ll be able to see the posts of clerk This quantity is completely different for states throughout the nation. Based on SBI Clerk Notification, numerous states have to pick their native language clerks. Nonetheless, there might be no language check in its written examination.

Based on SBI Clerk recruitment notification, the method of on-line utility and submission of utility payment for these posts 03 January Ranging from 26 will run until January 2020. SBI Clerk recruitment preliminary examination is to be held in February / March 2020. Whereas its fundamental examination 19 might be held on April 2020. For extra info associated to SBI Clerk Recruitment, you’ll be able to see the complete notification right here.

Click on right here to see sbi clerk notification 2020

SBI Clerk Recruitment Necessary Dates –

Date of graduation of utility – 03. 01. 2020

Final date of utility – 26. 01. 2020

Preliminary Examination Date – February / March 2020

Essential Examination Date – 19. 04. 2020

On-line utility web site – https://financial institution.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers

State clever variety of vacancies –

Bihar – 230

Uttar Pradesh- 865

Maharashtra – 865

Rajasthan – 500

Jharkhand – 45

Madhya Pradesh – 510

Uttarakhand – 250