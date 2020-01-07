SBS veteran unveiled as BBC’s latest motoring presenter for The Speedshop

By Alexander Robertson For Mailonline

A veteran of the British particular forces has been unveiled because the host of the BBC’s newest motoring present.

Steven ‘Titch’ Cormack, who served with the Particular Boat Service (SBS) for a decade, will host The Speedshop on Sunday night.

Cormack noticed motion in Afghanistan, Iraq and Northern Eire throughout his service with the Royal Marines earlier than he was medically discharged in 2016.

Forward of this weekend’s episode, the 45-year-old opened up on the psychological toll of getting to kill for his nation and the way he’s nonetheless haunted by his actions.

Titch, Martin and Billy will host The Speedshop, which is about to air on Sunday within the prestigious 8pm slot generally occupied by Prime Gear

Talking to the Radio Instances, he relived the horrors of fight however exclaimed: ‘I’ve saved extra lives than I’ve taken.’

‘It isn’t a place I would need on anybody,’ he added. ‘However you prepare for it.

‘Whenever you’re put able the place probably should you do not act you may lose your personal life, then it’s a must to do it. It stays with you. It is one thing I am glad to go away behind.’

Following his stint within the particular forces, Cormack opened his personal bike workshop close to Poole in Dorset close to the SBS headquarters.

This Sunday’s present is at present solely deliberate as a single episode, with Cormack main a staff of specialists planning to construct a bike for a veteran amputee

He’s now been picked as much as host The Speedshop, which is about to air on Sunday within the prestigious 8pm slot generally occupied by Prime Gear.

It’s hoped that Cormack’s file of service and rugged picture might see the bike fanatic change into a breakout star amongst audiences.

He would observe within the footsteps of stars together with Bear Grylls and Ant Middleton, each of whom served within the particular forces earlier than carving out a distinct segment in TV.

This Sunday’s present is at present solely deliberate as a single episode, with Cormack main a staff of specialists planning to construct a bike for a veteran amputee.