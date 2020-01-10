SC orders J&K govt to review internet lockdown, restrictive orders within 7 days

Jammu & Kashmir’s First Eid Celebrations Amid tensions













The Supreme Courtroom on Friday, January 10, directed the Jammu and Kashmir authorities to overview all restrictive orders associated to the suspension of the web within the area inside every week.

“Internet suspension without any particular duration and indefinitely is a violation of Telecom Rules,” the court docket mentioned.

Indian safety personnel stands guard in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.Reuters

A 3-judge SC bench, comprising Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai, had on November 27 reserved judgment on a bunch of petitions difficult the constitutionality of Kashmir following the abrogation the particular standing granted to the erstwhile state of J&Ok by way of Article 370.