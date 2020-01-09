Scalextric plans Only Fools and Horses edition

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Slot racing followers will get the possibility of shopping for a particular version Solely Fools and Horses Scalextric set that includes the present’s iconic Reliant Regal.

The three-wheeler will go face to face with the lesser-known household automobile utilized by Del Boy, a Mark III Ford Capri with its black vinyl roof and leopard pores and skin seat covers.

The Ford Capri was cherished by boy racers of a sure classic due to its lengthy bonnet, though it didn’t have an excellent motor sport heritage.

Scalextric have labored along with the BBC to create a slot automobile model of the 2 vehicles to characteristic within the iconic comedy Solely Fools and Horses – with fashions of the three-wheeled Reliant Regal and Del Boy’s lime inexperienced Ford Capri

The Reliant, left, carries the 1969 quantity plate which featured within the present, whereas the Capri, proper, additionally has the unique 1980 quantity plate which featured within the present

The 2 automobile set, which can retail for about £86, will go on sale later this 12 months

Nonetheless, the Reliant Regal, which has three wheels, was famend for having stability points when coping with difficult corners – reminiscent of these on a Scalextric monitor – which may see the automobile fly off throughout the lounge and crashing unceremoniously into the skirting board.

Scalextric and the BBC are working collectively for the brand new vary.

In response to the corporate: ‘The van is modelled as per the way it seems within the TV sitcom (displaying indicators of decay) and the Ford Capri in a pristine end together with Del Boy’s private extras of pink wing mirrors and leopard print inside.

‘Along with the ornament these will likely be absolutely operational Scalextric vehicles so could be pushed across the monitor. They arrive as a twin pack in bespoke Solely Fools and Horses packaging, and will likely be obtainable this coming Autumn.

Martyn Weaver, Head of Model Scalextric mentioned: ‘While placing the brand new vary of 2020 Scalextric vehicles collectively, as soon as we had added our extra conventional motorsport decisions to the record we determined it was time to have some enjoyable.

‘Just a few concepts had been thrown throughout the desk then got here the concept of a three wheeled slot automobile.

‘This was carefully adopted by the concept of Solely Fools and Horses; it was a no brainer.

‘This was then adopted by a name to the workforce and the BBC and a 12 months later right here we’re!

‘This won’t be everybody’s cuppa however with such a powerful fanbase it was a no brainer!’