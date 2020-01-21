Schoolboy football fan, 13, is battered by a fully grown man

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

A 13-year-old boy was left with a fractured eye socket, bruised ribs and a concussion after being crushed in an ‘unprovoked and ‘cowardly assault’ following a soccer match.

Will Forrest had been ready for his father to choose him after watching Havant and Waterlooville V Wealdstone FC on the Hampshire membership’s house floor in Westleigh Park on Sunday when a struggle broke out.

The schoolboy, who had gone to see the match with a good friend, was punched and kicked as he lay immobile on the bottom by his unknown assailant earlier than being rushed to hospital.

Following the assault, his father Joe Forrest shared a photograph of his son mendacity immobilised on a hospital trolley and revealed he may have surgical procedure.

Mr Forrest hopes that by sharing the picture, witnesses to the assault could come ahead and assist catch his son’s attacker who he believes could have mistaken the boy for one more grownup as a struggle kicked off following the match.

Mr Forrest stated: ‘Will was attacked from behind, by a bloke in his 30’s, he was punched within the head a couple of instances and misplaced consciousness, fell to the ground and hit his head, then he was kicked quite a few instances.

‘It was utterly unprovoked. It was a totally cowardly act to assault a 13-year-old boy.’

Mr Forrest arrived on the floor to seek out his son mendacity on the bottom being handled by medics.

He continued: ‘I arrived on the soccer membership and was directed over in direction of Will who was mendacity on the ground being tended to by medics

‘There was various disturbance and it was not a pleasant scene to see.’

Will was at first handled in an ambulance – the place Mr Forrest took the image – after which taken for therapy at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, Hampshire.

Mr Forrest stated Will’s attacker was bald and that he believed bystanders had filmed the incident on their cell phones.

He added: ‘I hope it does not have an effect on [Will] mentally as a result of I do not need him to be at a recreation along with his buddies and having to look over his shoulder, pondering he’ll be set upon once more.’

Taking to Fb in an effort to assist catch his son’s attacker Mr Forrest wrote: ‘After the sport a struggle kicked off whereas the boys had been ready for me to choose them up, Will was attacked from behind, by a bloke in his 30’s, he was punched within the head a couple of instances and misplaced consciousness, fell to the ground and hit his head, then he was kicked quite a few instances!!

‘He has suffered a fractured eye socket, concussion and bruised ribs, we’ve got to return to QA tomorrow for one more X-ray after the swelling has decreased, and he could need to have surgical procedure with a metallic plate fitted.

‘He is again house now and is feeling a bit groggy and aching, however he’s okay. The explanation I am placing this on FB is to hopefully use the facility of social media to seek out out who the particular person was and to induce anybody who witnessed this assault to return ahead if they’ve any info. Please share far and huge.’

Police have appealed for anybody who filmed the assault to get in contact.

A Hampshire police spokesman stated: ‘A 13-year-old boy was assaulted and suffered critical accidents in a carpark behind the away part.

‘We’re asking anybody who witnessed the incident, or captured something on digicam or on their cell phone, to get in contact.’

Havant and Waterlooville soccer membership, the staff Will helps, additionally appealed for assist.

‘A baby was harm in an incident following the match, the place he required ambulance therapy, and we wish witnesses who would have seen this to return ahead and make themselves recognized.

‘Those that would have seen this incident and want to come ahead please contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44200021883 – we want to be sure that all issues shall be handled within the strictest of confidences.’