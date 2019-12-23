Schoolgirl, 10, is fighting for her life after she was hit by an ambulance responding to a 999 call 

Schoolgirl, 10, is combating for her life in hospital after she was hit by an ambulance responding to a 999 name
- The ambulance was responding to a 999 name when it hit the lady, 10, in Bulwell
- The total extent of lady’s accidents are unclear however she continues to be in a vital situation
- Street was closed in a single day as police investigated nevertheless it reopened this morning
A 10-year-old lady is in vital situation after she was hit by an ambulance that was responding to a 999 name.
The collision came about in Bulwell, Nottingham at about 6.30pm on Sunday.
The street was closed in a single day as police investigated nevertheless it was reopened within the early hours of this morning.
The total extent of the lady’s accidents is unclear.
The ambulance hit a 10-year-girl because it responded to a 999 name in Bulwell, Nottingham at 6.30pm yesterday
East Midlands Ambulance Service have mentioned that they’re investigating the incident
As of 10.30pm final night time, she remained in a vital situation together with her household asking for privateness.
East Midlands Ambulance Service deputy director of operations, Dave Williams mentioned: ‘Our ideas are with everybody affected by this incident.
‘The police at the moment are finishing up an investigation into what occurred and it’s, due to this fact, inappropriate to make any additional remark right now.’
