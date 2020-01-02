Schoolgirl cousins, aged eight and 12, go missing from home

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Revealed: 05:04 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:08 EST, 2 January 2020

Police had been right now urgently attempting to hint two younger cousins aged eight and 12 after they went lacking from their house in the course of the night time.

Brianna Savage, eight, and Leah Giles, 12, had been final seen at about 1am this morning within the Greenlands space of Redditch, Worcestershire.

West Mercia Police detectives mentioned they’re ‘deeply involved for each women’ and officers have been desperately attempting to trace them down.

Brianna Savage (left), eight, and Leah Giles (proper), 12, had been final seen at about 1am this morning

Leah is described as being 5ft 3in, combined race and with lengthy darkish curly hair which is normally tied again.

She is at the moment carrying a particular boot as she damaged her toe and could also be limping. She is also carrying a black puffa jacket.

Brianna is white with strawberry blonde hair which is in plaits in a fishtail.

Police consider the ladies left house of their very own accord and say no person else is concerned with their disappearance.

The women have gone lacking from the Greenlands space of Redditch, Worcestershire (file picture)

The pressure have right now launched a photograph of Leah in her college uniform and one in every of Brianna brushing her enamel whereas smiling for the digicam.

Anybody who sees the ladies or has data on their whereabouts is urged to contact police as quickly as doable.

Inspector Lee Web page mentioned: ‘Officers and household are deeply involved for each the ladies’ security and welfare and would ask the general public to stay vigilant this morning and to please name 101 for those who see both woman or have any data as to their whereabouts.’