Schools are to get an £80million cash injection to encourage children to play an instrument

After ready two months for his or her playground to be revamped, youngsters have been delighted set of three brightly-coloured bongos and a xylophone had been added.

And like all children, they wasted no time in having fun with making their very own music.

However their enthusiasm appears to have struck a bitter notice with residents – who suppose the noise is bang out of order.

Mike (again left) and Alex Herebert-Visitor (again proper) play on the Xylophone with their daughter Carys at St Andrew’s Park on 2 January 2020

Kate Phelon performs on the Bongo Drums together with her daughter Amy at St Andrew’s Park, Bristol. 2 January 2020

Some householders within the rich suburb of St Andrew’s, Bristol, complain the bongos are ruining the park and even make it ‘too noisy to think’.

George Clarke, who has lived within the space for 25 years, mentioned: ‘There is nowhere to get away from the racket.’

He added that the drums wreck actions like ‘enjoying nature, thinking, meditating or even chatting’.

The brand new ‘bongos’ and musical devices within the youngsters’s playground St Andrew’s Park, Bristol. 2 January 2020

Mom-of-three Melanie Kenson hit again on Fb: ‘It’s nice, the park wanted this! Let children be children and have some enjoyable.’ Paul Tinkler added: ‘Ridiculous. Get over it.’

Mission supervisor Kate Phelon, 41, mentioned her daughter Amy, three, loves the devices, including: ‘I don’t see how they’re a nuisance. It’s fairly a giant park, and different individuals do use it.’