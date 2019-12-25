Schools In Haryana To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due To Cold Weather

A vacation has been declared for all authorities and personal faculties. (Representational)
Chandigarh:
Faculties in Haryana will stay closed on Thursday as intense chilly grips North India, officers stated.
Haryana Schooling Minister Kanwar Pal introduced that December 26 can be a vacation in all authorities and personal faculties.
In Haryana, day temperatures have been hovering between 11 and 15 levels Celsius at most locations, six to 9 factors under the conventional.
The minimal temperature has been within the three levels Celsius and 7 levels Celsius vary, which is three to 4 factors under the conventional.
The climate division has predicted that extreme chilly will proceed over the following couple of days.
