Schools Shut, Air Traffic Hit As Cold Wave Intensifies In North India

New Delhi:

North India continued to reel beneath intense chilly at present with authorities in Haryana deciding to shut faculties and lowered visibility on account of dense fog hampering the motion of flights and trains.

Whereas Srinagar recorded the coldest evening of the season, Jaipur registered the bottom minimal temperature in additional than 5 many years.

Nevertheless, Delhi, which is witnessing the longest spell of chilly climate within the final 22 years, is more likely to get some aid from the extreme chilly wave beginning Monday because the wind route is predicted to vary, the Met workplace stated.

“Change in wind direction from north-westerly to easterly has started and reduction in cold day and cold wave has begun from today (Sunday). This is reflected in the maximum and minimum temperatures,” the official stated.

Since December 14, the nationwide capital has been experiencing “severe cold days” with the common minimal temperature on Sunday morning being recorded at three.four levels Celsius, 4 notches beneath what is taken into account regular for this time of the 12 months.

The minimal temperature in varied elements of Delhi diverse with 2.5 levels Celsius being recorded at Ayanagar, 2.eight levels Celsius at Lodhi Street, three.2 levels Celsius at Palam and three.6 levels Celsius at Safdarjung.

The utmost temperature in varied elements of Delhi diverse with 14.eight levels Celsius at Ayanagar, 15.6 levels Celsius at Lodhi Street, 13.5 levels Celsius at Palam and 15.eight levels Celsius at Safdarjung.

Because of the chilly wave, there was dense fog within the morning at Palam which lowered visibility to 150 meters. At Safdarjung, there was reasonable fog with a visibility of 600 meters.

The imply temperature for December 2019 until Sunday was 19.07 levels Celsius and it’s “most likely to become second coldest December since 1901”, behind 17.three levels Celsius in December 1997, the Met division stated.

A major enhance in wind pace is predicted over Delhi-NCR from Tuesday night beneath affect of approaching western disturbance and easterly winds in decrease stage.

Gentle rain is predicted over Delhi-NCR throughout evening from January 1 to January three, 2020 and hailstorm is predicted on January 2, 2020, it added.

Delhi had recorded the season’s coldest day on Saturday with the minimal temperature dropping to 2.four levels Celsius.

Whereas 13 trains have been delayed for as much as six hours on account of fog, the operations have been regular at Delhi airport and there have been no diversion or cancellations.

In Haryana, the place the minimal temperatures have been hovering near the freezing level at some locations, the state authorities has determined to shut faculties on December 30 and 31, an official assertion stated.

“Thereafter, between January 1 to January 15, 2020, all schools in the state will remain closed on account of winter holidays,” it stated.

The day temperatures in Haryana have been settling within the vary of 10-13 levels Celsius at most locations.

The Met division stated extreme chilly will proceed unabated over the following couple of days in Haryana and Punjab.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the fringes of the Dal Lake froze on Sunday because the mercury continued its freefall in Srinagar which skilled the coldest evening of the season at minus 6.2 levels Celsius.

The minimal temperature throughout the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh Union Territory stayed a number of levels beneath the freezing level, intensifying the chilly wave in some areas within the area, the Met division stated.

Snow-bound Banihal city alongside the Jammu-Srinagar nationwide freeway recorded a low of minus 2.2 levels Celsius whereas the minimal in Bhaderwah in Doda district was minus zero.eight levels Celsius.

Jammu recorded a minimal of 5.7 levels Celsius, 1.7 notches beneath regular, towards the earlier evening”s 6.2 levels Celsius.

Katra, the bottom camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, recorded a minimal of three.three levels Celsius, the official stated, including the city recorded the coldest evening of the season on Friday when the mercury plummeted to 1.5 levels Celsius.

The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the low of minus 6.6 levels Celsius final evening, up from the earlier evening’s minus 7.5 levels Celsius, he stated.

The evening temperature at Pahalgam resort, which additionally serves as one of many base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 10.four levels Celsius as towards minus 11.2 levels Celsius on Saturday, he stated.

Pahalgam, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was the coldest recorded place within the valley, he added.

He stated Leh city, within the Ladakh Union territory, recorded a low of minus 19 levels Celsius – in comparison with the earlier evening”s minus 19.1 levels.

The close by Drass city froze at a low of minus 28.7 levels Celsius.

The Met workplace has forecast rains and snowfall in Kashmir on New 12 months’s eve which is more likely to deliver respite from chilly.

Himachal Pradesh too is more likely to witness snowfall on New 12 months’s eve whereas remoted locations within the plains and low hills might get rainfall on January 1 and a couple of.

The minimal temperature in a number of elements of the state settled round two notches beneath the season’s regular on Sunday, with Keylong recording a low of minus 11 levels Celsius.

Manali, Solan, Bhuntar, Sundernagar and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperatures.

The Met division has forecast dense fog in remoted locations of plains and low hills of the state for Monday.

In Rajasthan, Jaipur’s minimal temperature settled at 1.four levels Celsius– lowest since December 13, 1964 whereas heavy fog and intense chilly wave affected regular life

Mount Abu, the state’s sole hill station recorded a temperature of three levels Celsius beneath the freezing level on Sunday morning.

Sikar recorded zero levels Celsius adopted by Churu (1.2 levels Celsius), Pilani (1.6 levels Celsius), Banasthali (1.eight levels Celsius), Bikaner (2.6 levels Celsius), Kota (2.eight levels Celsius) and Jaisalmer (three levels Celsius).

Site visitors motion was affected on account of dense fog in Pilani, Churu, Tonk, Jaipur, Kota, Swai Madhopur, Bundi, Bikaner, Sriganganagar and Jaisalmer districts, the official stated.

The minimal temperatures in most elements of the state are more likely to drop additional within the subsequent couple of days, he added.

In Uttar Pradesh, dry climate persevered whereas chilly wave intensified in most elements.

Based on the meteorological division, rain is more likely to lash japanese and western elements of the state on December 31 and January 1, 2020.

Reasonable to dense fog occurred at many locations within the state, the division stated.