December 22, 2019 | 2:25pm | Up to date December 22, 2019 | 2:26pm

These discount items may very well be a ticking time bomb below Huge Apple Christmas timber.

Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday raged towards a trio of big-box discount shops for promoting probably lethal merchandise after they have been recalled — whereas warning that buyers might unknowingly have them as vacation items.

Schumer appeared outdoors an Higher East Aspect department of TJ Maxx to name for a federal investigation into the shop and its sister shops, Marshalls and HomeGoods, which have admitted promoting 19 merchandise even after they have been recalled for being security hazards.

The merchandise included sleepers linked to toddler deaths, hoverboards that would explode — and Ivanka Trump-branded scarves that don’t meet flammability requirements.

“It’s not a bargain if it can hurt you, burn you, cut you or explode,” Schumer stated. “It’s a danger that should be in the garbage, not a store shelf, or worse, under a tree.”

“The Feds must unwrap how holiday bargains were allowed to become products that never should have never been on the shelves to begin with,” he added.

Schumer stated the three shops bought recalled items “for several years” earlier than a warning final month from the US Client Product Security Fee, together with “during this holiday shopping season.”

“Many of them were products that could be highly hazardous and even dangerous,” he stated. “They might trigger toddler fatalities or choking or falling or lacerations.

“They were recalled for a reason and not because they are safe.”

The CPSC stated no less than 1,2300 items of the 19 recalled items had been bought earlier than mum or dad firm TJX Firms took motion in its three,200 shops throughout the US.

“There are a lot of stores here in New York and Long Island and the consumers shopping for these recalled products had no knowledge that the products were recalled — none at all. And that’s the worry,” he stated.

The New York senator fears that, though the recalled gadgets have been pulled from cabinets by final month, they may nonetheless find yourself as vacation items if consumers who purchased them beforehand didn’t see the warnings.

He additionally wrote to TJX Firms to demand the corporate “proactively contact consumers, alert them to any dangers and promptly deliver any refunds.”

“I’m asking them to expand their hotline services so that people who have the recall products can get through before Christmas,” he added.

His name for motion got here simply days earlier than Christmas — and virtually a month after the security fee first made its warnings.

In an announcement Sunday, TJX Firms stated: “At TJX, product safety is very important to us. We deeply regret that in some instances, recalled products were not properly removed from our sales floors despite the recall processes that we had in place. We are taking appropriate steps to strengthen these processes moving forward. We apologize to our customers and encourage anyone who believes they may have one of these products to participate in the recall.”

A full checklist of the recalled gadgets might be seen right here.