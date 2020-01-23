Scientists are already working on a coronavirus vaccine

December 31 2019: Complete of 27 suspected circumstances

The WHO China Nation Workplace was knowledgeable of circumstances of pneumonia of unknown trigger detected in Wuhan Metropolis, Hubei Province of China. Round 27 suspected circumstances had been reported within the month of December.

January 1 2020: Complete of 27 suspected circumstances

A seafood market was closed for environmental sanitation and disinfection after being intently linked with the sufferers.

January 5 2020: Complete of 59 suspected circumstances

Medical doctors dominated out extreme acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) as being the reason for the virus, in addition to fowl flu, Center East respiratory syndrome and adenovirus. In the meantime, Hong Kong reported suspected circumstances.

January 9 2020: Complete of 59 confirmed circumstances, one loss of life

A preliminary investigation recognized the respiratory illness as a brand new sort of coronavirus, Chinese language state media reported.

Officers at Wuhan Municipal Well being Fee reported the outbreak’s first loss of life on January 9, a 61-year-old man.

January 13 2020: Complete of 42 confirmed circumstances, one loss of life

A Chinese language lady in Thailand was the primary confirmed case of the thriller virus exterior of China. The 61-year-old was quarantined on January eight, however has since returned house in a secure situation after having remedy, the Thai Well being Ministry stated.

January 14 2020: Complete of 42 confirmed circumstances, one loss of life

The WHO informed hospitals across the globe to arrange, within the ‘potential’ occasion of the an infection spreading.

It stated there may be some ‘restricted’ human-to-human transmission of the virus. Two days beforehand, the UN company stated there was ‘no clear proof of human to human transmission’.

January 16 2020: Complete of 43 circumstances, two deaths

A person in Tokyo is confirmed to have examined optimistic for the illness after travelling to the Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan.

A second loss of life, a 69-year-old man, was reported by officers at Wuhan Municipal Well being Fee. He died within the early hours of January 15 at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan metropolis having first been admitted to hospital on December 31.

January 17 2020: Complete of 44 circumstances, two deaths

Thailand publicizes it has detected a second case. The 74-year-old lady had been quarantined since her arrival on Monday. She lived in Wuhan.

Scientists at Imperial Faculty London concern as much as four,500 sufferers in Wuhan could have caught the virus. A report stated if circumstances are this excessive, substantial human to human transmission cannot be dominated out.

John F Kennedy Worldwide Airport (JFK), San Francisco Worldwide Airport and Los Angles Worldwide Airport (LAX) will begin screening passengers arriving from Wuhan, US officers stated.

January 18 2020: Complete of 48 circumstances, two deaths

Thailand steps up monitoring at 4 airports receiving every day flights from Wuhan. Airports in Japan, Malaysia and Singapore are additionally screening passengers from Wuhan, authorities stated.

4 extra circumstances have been recognized in a viral pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan, bringing the whole to 45 within the metropolis alone.

January 19 2020: Complete of 65 circumstances, two deaths

China reported 17 extra circumstances of pneumonia brought on by a brand new coronavirus pressure had been present in Wuhan. It takes the town’s complete to 62, together with two deaths, and the worldwide complete to 65.

The entire circumstances so far concerned folks both dwelling in Wuhan or who’ve travelled to the town.

Public Well being England and Britain’s chief medical officer stated they’d not be introducing screenings at UK airports at this level.

January 20 2020: Complete of 222 circumstances, three deaths.

China reported a pointy rise within the variety of folks contaminated with a brand new coronavirus over the weekend, together with 136 extra circumstances in Wuhan metropolis, taking its complete to 198.

The outbreak unfold throughout China; 5 circumstances in Beijing, 14 in Guangdong, and one in Shanghai.

South Korea confirmed its first case – a 35-year-old lady arriving at Seoul’s Incheon airport examined optimistic for the virus. She had been in Wuhan the week prior. This took the whole circumstances exterior China to 4.

Particulars weren’t revealed in regards to the third loss of life.

Chinese language President Xi Jinping stated saving lives was a prime precedence, including that details about the illness was being launched in a ‘well timed method’.

China’s Nationwide Well being Fee workforce confirmd the virus can unfold between people.

Two sufferers in southern China additionally caught the virus from contaminated members of the family, in keeping with native media.

The WHO introduced it might maintain an emergency assembly to debate whether or not the outbreak needs to be declared a world public well being emergency.

January 21 202zero: Complete of 308 confirmed circumstances, six deaths

On today, the loss of life toll rose to 6.

The fourth particular person had died on January 19, an 89-year-old man who developed signs, together with extreme respiratory difficulties, on January 13.

The mayor of Wuhan introduced two extra victims of the deadly an infection – a 66-year-old man, recognized solely as Li, and a 48-year-old lady, recognized solely as Yin. Each died from a number of organ failure.

Authorities additionally stated 15 medical employees within the metropolis had been included within the confirmed circumstances. There may be additionally one different suspected case. Of the contaminated employees, one was in vital situation.

The primary American – a person in his 30s – was confirmed to have the brand new coronavirus exterior Seattle in Washington state.

Washington officers stated he was in ‘good’ situation however was in isolation and being intently monitored at Windfall Regional Medical Heart – Everett, close to his house in Snahomish County.

The CDC introduced that each one passengers arriving to Wuhan from direct or connecting flights can be re-ticketed and rerouted by means of the three airports with screening already arrange and two extra airports, Chicago O’Hare and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta.

A Brisbane man is being held in isolation over fears he could have contracted the lethal coronavirus whereas in Wuhan.

Queensland’s chief medical officer Dr Jeannette Younger confirmed the person has been examined for the sickness when he offered with flu-like signs after returning house. The outcomes are nonetheless unknown.

Australia started screening passengers arriving from a Chinese language metropolis in a bid to cease the unfold, Brendan Murphy, the chief medical officer for the Australian authorities, stated.

The Philippines additionally introduced that it was investigating its first potential case of the coronavirus. A five-year-old baby arrived within the nation on January 12 from Wuhan and has since been hospitalised with flu signs.

Taiwan reported its first confirmed case. Well being officers introduced the girl, considered round 50 years outdated, labored in Wuhan. She is presently in hospital receiving remedy, in keeping with native media.

Inventory markets in China and Hong Kong dipped right this moment amid fears vacationers will chorus from travelling. However shares in companies which make surgical face masks have surged.