Scientists have developed a new program that can identify people based on how they dance 

By Michael Thomsen For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 19:34 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:38 EST, 20 January 2020

A crew of researchers from the College of Jyväskylä in Finland have developed a brand new laptop system that may determine people not by way of their faces or finger prints, however just by watching them dance.

For the experiment the crew analyzed the actions of 73 members as they danced to music in eight completely different genres, together with blues, nation, steel, reggae, rap, and extra.

They developed a machine studying program that might analyze 21 completely different factors of articulation on every dancer’s physique by way of a movement seize digital camera, and mixed that knowledge with some basic details about every participant.

The crew discovered that the machine studying program was in a position to precisely determine which of the 73 members was dancing simply by capturing their actions 94 % of the time.

‘It seems as though a person’s dance movements are a kind of fingerprint,’ researcher Dr. Pasi Saari informed Eurekalert.

‘Each person has a unique movement signature that stays the same no matter what kind of music is playing.’

What’s maybe much more shocking, although, was that the crew was initially making an attempt to measure one thing fully completely different with their software.

‘Our original idea was to see if we could use machine learning to identify which genre of music our participants were dancing to, based on their movements,’ researcher Dr. Emily Carlson mentioned.

Shockingly, this system struggled to appropriately determine the style of music the topics have been dancing to, getting it proper simply 30 % of the time.

One clarification could possibly be that individuals with pre-existing preferences for sure genres would possibly use the identical sorts of dance strikes throughout a number of genres.

The crew additionally believed that sure sorts of genres got here with extra normative dance strikes, which might have made it harder to tell apart one individual from one other.

‘There is a strong cultural association between metal and certain types of movement, like headbanging,’ Carlson mentioned.

‘It’s probable that metal caused more dancers to move in similar ways, making it harder to tell them apart.’

The crew insists they don’t need their instruments for use for surveillance.

As an alternative, they hope it will probably finally be used to provide new perception into our understanding of music, motion, and even growing older.

‘We have a lot of new questions to ask,’ Carlson mentioned, ‘like whether our movement signatures stay the same across our lifespan, whether we can detect differences between cultures based on these movement signatures, and how well humans are able to recognize individuals from their dance movements compared to computers.’

‘Most research raises more questions than answers, and this study is no exception.’