Scientists record an updated version of Tom Lehrer’s ‘The Elements’ song

To mark the 150th anniversary of the periodic desk, scientists have recorded an up to date model of ‘The Parts’ track by musical satirist Tom Lehrer.

The unique — which is sung to the tune of the ‘Main-Basic’s Tune’ from Gilbert and Sullivan’s ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ — covers the weather as much as Nobelium.

The revised ditty from tech agency Digital Science provides the 16 components that had been found subsequent to the writing of the unique lyrics in 1959.

New additions embrace the short-lived, laboratory-synthesised chemical substances Seaborgium, Livermorium and Oganesson.

To provide voice to the revised lyrics, Digital Science recruited 118 members of the scientific neighborhood to contribute movie of themselves singing the aspect names.

The constructing blocks of chemistry, components are forms of atoms that make up all extraordinary matter — and are distinguished by the variety of protons of their atomic nucleus.

The primary recognisable model of the Periodic Desk of the Parts — which helps to derive relationships between the properties of various components and predict these of recent ones — was drawn up by Russian Chemist st Dmitri Mendeleev in 1869.

Since then, the desk has been repeatedly revised to accommodate new discoveries as our understanding of chemistry has grown.

‘On the time Lehrer wrote his model, there have been solely 102 components,’ Digital Science’s Suze Kundu, who coordinated the up to date recording, advised The Occasions.

Actually, the top of his track acknowledges this, utilizing the lyrics ‘These are the one ones of which the information has come to Harvard; And there could also be many others however they haven’t been dis-cah-vard.’

‘When he carried out the track in 1967 in Copenhagen, he talked about the invention of Lawrencium since writing the lyrics to the unique track,’ added Dr Kundu.

Like Lawrencium, one other 15 components have been added to the Periodic Desk within the many years since ‘The Parts’ was composed.

The vast majority of these don’t seem to exist in nature — as a substitute they had been created by bombarding atoms into one another in particle accelerators.

Usually, the brand new additions might be created solely in minuscule portions — and are unstable, decaying into different components shortly after their formation.

To mark the 150th anniversary of the periodic desk, scientists have recorded an up to date model of ‘The Parts’ track by musical satirist Tom Lehrer

For instance, solely 90 atoms of Flerovium — the 114th aspect, first found in 1999 — have ever been noticed, with its most secure isotope (variant) solely having a half-life (the time it takes for half of it to decay) of round 1.9 seconds.

Given this, few of the periodic desk’s more moderen entries have but discovered sensible purposes.

‘It might be that we don’t know but what to do with these components, or how they are going to be helpful. However they’re necessary and interesting; historical past tells us blue sky analysis issues,’ Dr Kundu advised The Occasions.

WHICH ELEMENTS ARE NEW? When Tom Lehrer first composed ‘The Parts’ in 1959, solely 102 components had been recognized to science. To mark the top of the 150th anniversary of the periodic desk, researchers led from tech agency Digital Science have recorded the ditty, updating the lyrics to incorporate the 16 components found because the track’s first recording. These additions to the periodic desk embrace: TABLE TITLE # Component 12 months Technique of discovery 103 Lawrencium 1961 First ready by bombardment of californium with boron atoms 104 Rutherfordium 1969 Bombardment of californium with carbon or plutonium with neon 105 Dubnium 1970 Bombardment of californium with nitrogen or americium with neon 106 Seaborgium 1974 Ready by bombardment of californium with oxygen atoms 107 Bohrium 1981 Obtained by bombarding bismuth with chromium 109 Meitnerium 1982 Ready by bombardment of bismuth with iron atoms 108 Hassium 1984 Ready by bombardment of lead with iron atoms 110 Darmstadtium 1994 Ready by bombardment of lead with nickel 111 Roentgenium 1994 Ready by bombardment of bismuth with nickel 112 Copernicium 1996 Ready by bombardment of lead with zinc 114 Flerovium 1999 Ready by bombardment of plutonium with calcium 116 Livermorium 2000 Ready by bombardment of curium with calcium 118 Oganesson 2002 Ready by bombardment of californium with calcium 115 Moscovium 2003 Ready by bombardment of americium with calcium 113 Nihonium 2003 Ready by decay of moscovium / bombardment of bismuth with zinc 117 Tennessine 2009 Ready by bombardment of berkelium with calcium

Earlier than getting down to re-record ‘The Parts’ and recruit fellow scientists to sing the lyrics, Dr Kundu sought permission from Mr Lehrer, a former arithmetic lecturer.

Whereas the now reclusive lyricist assented to the recording, he reportedly declined to lend his voice to the endeavour.

‘I did ask him if he needed to be a component in it. He stated his favorite title for a component was “Pandemonium” and there’s numerous that round nowadays. Which was a stunning approach of declining,’ Dr Kundu advised the Occasions.

Pandemonium — from the Greek for ‘hell’ — was the title initially steered in 1944 for the aspect Americium. Its discoverers on the College of California, Berkeley, had been acknowledging the problem skilled in isolating their creation.

The revised ditty from tech agency Digital Science provides the 16 components that had been found subsequent to the writing of the unique lyrics in 1959. These additions to the periodic desk embrace the laboratory-synthesised chemical substances Seaborgium, Livermorium and Oganesson

Dr Kundu stated that — with a purpose to edit collectively the 118 totally different voices contributing to the vocals — she needed to decelerate the initially rapid-paced tune.

‘I hope I haven’t massacred it,’ she advised the Occasions.

As a lot as she loved bringing the track up-to-date with fashionable discoveries in chemistry, she hopes one other revision will not be wanted quickly, she added.

‘Give me 5 years till [chemists] discover a entire new bunch of components — I’m undecided I might do that once more for some time.’

The discharge of Digital Science’s new model of the weather track follows on from an analogous effort by science communicator Helen Arney, arranger Alan Gout and Chemistry World journal, to the accompaniment of the Waterbeach Brass Band.