CAMBRIDGE, MA—Following a three-decade-long, multimillion-dollar examine to judge the progressive rock group’s music, a staff of scientists at Harvard College introduced Wednesday that they have been no nearer to figuring out if the British band Sure is nice or not. “Whereas deep sonic evaluation reveals technically attention-grabbing features to the band’s discography—1971’s The Sure Album and 1983’s 90125, particularly—we proceed to battle in our efforts to conclusively reveal whether or not Sure is definitely a good band,” stated head researcher Dr. Jeremy Loach, confirming his staff efficiently replicated the findings of earlier research that concluded the band’s album covers are fairly trippy and the bass guitar groove on “Roundabout” fucking rocks, however might set up little else with certainty. “Take a song like ‘Close To The Edge’: The organ performance and the vocal harmonies certainly sound as if they’ve been recorded by a good band. But then you realize they’re tucked inside an 18-minute, multi-movement song with lyrics about witches, and it’s unclear exactly what Yes was even going for, let alone whether this is good music. At the same time, the band has been together for more than 50 years now, and if they were bad, surely they would have called it quits long ago. Right?” Whereas analysis into Sure stays inconclusive, Loach famous that his staff way back uncovered arduous scientific proof definitively proving that Emerson, Lake, and Palmer sucks.