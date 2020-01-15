January 15, 2020 | 1:08pm

A Chinese language traveler was caught trying to smuggle 200 dwell scorpions out of Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka Customs

The sequel to “Snakes on a Plane” is writing itself over in Sri Lanka.

A Chinese language man was reportedly caught attempting to smuggle 200 dwell venomous scorpions by means of the Bandaranaike Worldwide Airport on Monday, Sri Lanka Customs officers confirmed.

The traveler was later fined 100,000 rupees, or round $550, earlier than persevering with on his flight again to China, the Straits Instances reported.

Sri Lankan officers say the scorpions have been found throughout a safety screening, contained inside plastic bins contained in the passenger’s carry-on baggage.

“We detained the passenger and launched an investigation,” mentioned Sunil Jayaratne, a spokesperson for Sri Lanka Customs. “We have not placed a value on the 200 scorpions, but trafficking in live wildlife has become a lucrative trade.”

Officers say the passenger was possible planning to extract the scorpions’ venom as soon as again in China, the Straits Instances reported. A lot of the nation’s venomous species of scorpion usually are not lethal; officers didn’t establish which species was discovered within the traveler’s baggage.

Scorpions, nonetheless, will not be the strangest smuggling try ever reported on the Bandaranaike Worldwide Airport. In September 2017, a 45-year-old man tried to smuggle 2 kilos of gold — with an estimated worth of $30,000 — in his rectum.

The person, who possible supposed to promote the gold for revenue in India, was made to pay a $1,500 effective earlier than being launched.

A consultant for Sri Lanka’s Customs Division was not instantly out there to remark.