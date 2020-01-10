Scotland was locked in a mini ice age during the period of time known as the ‘boring billion’

By Joe Pinkstone For Mailonline

Scientists have found proof of a beforehand unknown ice age throughout a time frame generally known as the ‘boring billion’.

Rocks discovered close to the village of Torridon in north west Scotland as soon as shaped a part of icebergs in lakes, as glaciers dominated the Highlands.

Lecturers on the College of Aberdeen discovered that the rocks date again to between 1,800 and 800 million years in the past.

This geological interval has all the time been thought of the dullest time in Earth’s historical past, as not a lot occurred to the planet’s local weather, tectonic exercise or organic evolution.

Scotland would have been in an identical location to modern-day South Africa and the proof factors to a mini ice age, injecting pleasure into an in any other case uneventful age.

WHAT IS THE BORING BILLION? The ‘boring billion’ is a time frame the place Earth’s local weather was very calm. It’s thought that between 1,800 and 800 million years in the past little or no modified. Probably the most superior life on Earth was algae and the oxygen ranges have been far decrease than they’re as we speak. however it’s thought no extreme ice ages or volcanic exercise occurred, permitting preservation of the established order for about a billion years.

The examine, printed within the Scottish Journal of Geology, claims the ice age ought to be added to the others which have littered Europe’s early historical past.

Professor Adrian Hartley, who led the examine together with colleagues from the College of Aberdeen’s Faculty of Geosciences, mentioned: ‘In Earth’s center ages it’s thought that not very a lot occurred on the planet.

‘All through this so-called ‘boring billion’ the worldwide local weather was temperate and unchanged.

‘Life was restricted to algae within the ocean, the land was fully barren and oxygen was 10 per cent of what it’s now.

‘Till now, no proof for local weather change had been found however our examine has proven there was ice at Earth’s floor throughout this era.

Proof from rocks discovered close to the Scottish village of Torridon revealed particles dropped from melting icebergs in lakes

Professor Adrian Hartley, who led the examine within the Scottish Highlands (pictured) from the College of Aberdeen’s Faculty of Geosciences, discovered proof the ‘boring billion’ was not as quiet as beforehand anticipated

‘We made the invention by analysing silty lake sediments which are a billion years outdated, permitting us to establish places the place pebbles had fallen from melting icebergs and had shaped impression options on the lake flooring, deforming even older layers of sediment.

‘Related research have allowed us to reconstruct the latest glacial historical past of the Earth, however this takes us a lot additional again in time to when Scotland was situated at 35°S – the identical latitude as South Africa.

‘It is the primary proof globally for glaciation right now in Earth’s historical past – proving it wasn’t such a boring billion in any case.’

There have been at the least 5 documented main ice ages in Earth’s historical past, with many smaller ones as properly.

The latest Ice Age occurred throughout the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million and 11,700 years in the past.