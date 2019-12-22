Scotland Yard officer raised ‘red flag’ about Usman Khan eight months before London Bridge attack

A former Scotland Yard officer who mentored Usman Khan, pictured in 2010, says he raised a ‘pink flag’ about his behaviour eight months earlier than Khan murdered two at London Bridge

A former Scotland Yard officer who mentored Usman Khan following his launch has claimed he raised a ‘pink flag’ to the Residence Workplace and probation service concerning the convicted terrorist’s behaviour eight months earlier than his deadly London Bridge assault – however his considerations have been ignored.

The mentor, who can’t be named for safety causes, says Khan, 27, appeared honest about abandoning his extremist views and serving to to deradicalise different prisoners once they first met final November, at Whitemoor jail in Cambridgeshire.

However simply 11 months later, convicted terrorist Khan, who was launched from jail early with a tag regardless of plotting to explode the London Inventory Trade, went on a stabbing rampage at London Bridge.

On November 29, Khan attended an occasion at Fishmonger’s Corridor organised by Studying Collectively, a Cambridge College programme that helps rehabilitate inmates and ex-offenders and murdered Saskia Jones, 23 and Jack Merritt, 25.

Three others have been injured throughout the incident.

Chatting with The Sunday Instances, the mentor recalled how he met Khan twice per week for two-hour classes between December 2018 and March this 12 months – and that in one assembly, he seen a sudden and aggressive temper swing.

He stated: ‘In the course of the assembly, he went from being measured and calm to out of the blue being enraged about one thing he claimed the probation providers weren’t permitting him to do.’

Khan had supposedly turn into pissed off over the licence situations that had been imposed on him, which included an digital monitoring tag, curfew and supervised web entry.

The mentor added that Khan then very swiftly ‘self-corrected’ his behaviour and calmed down, main the previous Scotland Yard officer to consider he had a ‘suspiciously rehearsed’ persona.

Regardless of elevating his considerations over Khan’s behaviour and that he nonetheless held extremist views, the mentor stated no motion by the Residence Workplace or probation service was taken.

‘He mustn’t have been launched from jail,’ the officer added. ‘What the hell occurred between March and November, and the way the hell has no person seen the warning indicators?’

In response, the Residence Workplace stated: ‘All DDP mentors have an obligation to lift any considerations they’ve…with the related authorities who can then make an evaluation concerning the danger posed and take motion accordingly.’

The mentor’s feedback come simply days after Khan’s victims, Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones, have been celebrated by household and mates at two separate church providers.

Rock star Nick Cave carried out Into My Arms on the funeral service for Mr Merritt in Cambridge after the 25-year-old’s mates carried his wicker casket to the Smiths’ music This Charming Man.

The service for Miss Jones, 23, came about on the Holy Trinity Church in Stratford-upon-Avon, the place William Shakespeare is buried.

Mr Merritt’s girlfriend Leanne O’Brien led the tributes to the Cambridge graduate on the service at St Mary’s Church, telling a congregation of tons of: ‘He made me feel it was possible to achieve anything and everything. I’ll miss your massive coronary heart and the way cherished you made me really feel.’

Miss Jones and Mr Merritt have been attending a Cambridge College occasion referred to as Studying Collectively, designed to assist rehabilitate inmates, once they have been attacked by Khan at Fishmongers’ Corridor in central London.

Darryn Frost was yesterday revealed because the courageous civil servant seen on London Bridge combating Khan with a narwhal tusk

A courageous civil servant who fought Khan with a narwhal tusk because the London Bridge terrorist stabbed individuals spoke for the primary time yesterday about his selfless actions.

Darryn Frost, 38, grabbed the artefact from the wall in Fishmongers’ Corridor, on the north finish of the bridge, as Khan went on a killing spree on November 29 throughout a prisoner rehabilitation occasion.

Frost, a South African who works within the Ministry of Justice communications division and has lived in Britain for 14 years, was filmed combating Khan, who was working at individuals with knives taped to his writes. His id was not identified till yesterday.

He stated he grabbed the tusk from the wall and used it in opposition to Khan as one other man saved the terrorist at bay with a wood chair.

‘After we heard the noise from the ground beneath, a number of of us rushed to the scene,’ stated the 38-year-old.

‘I took a narwhal tusk from the wall and used it to defend myself and others from the attacker. One other man was holding the attacker at bay with a wood chair.

‘I ran down the steps, stood subsequent to the person with the chair, and the 2 of us confronted the attacker.’

He added: ‘He had knives in each palms and, upon seeing me with the narwhal tusk, pointed at his midriff he turned and spoke to me, then indicated he had an explosive system round his waist.

‘At this level, the person subsequent to me threw his chair on the attacker, who then began working in the direction of him with knives raised above his head.’

Frost handed the tusk to his unarmed comrade earlier than racing again upstairs to seek out one other to make use of.

When he returned, he discovered the primary tusk ‘shattered across the floor’ and noticed individuals fleeing the constructing.

He stated: ‘Along with others, I pursued the attacker, tusk in hand, on to the bridge. We called out to warn the public of the danger and, after a struggle, managed to restrain him to the ground.’

Mr Frost added: ‘At that point I was trying to isolate the blades by holding his wrists so that he could not hurt anyone or set off the device.’

Footage from the assault reveals Mr Frost pinning Khan to the bottom earlier than he was pulled away by a police officer and the terrorist shot lifeless seconds later.

Merritt’s father, David, took to Twitter on Saturday expressing his ‘pleasure’ at assembly Frost for the primary time.

He stated: ‘I used to be proud to fulfill Darryn at my son’s funeral yesterday and to thank him for his bravery on the day. He helped to avoid wasting lives. A really spectacular man.’

