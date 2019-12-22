Scott Dawson Begging For The Revival vs Harlem Heat At 2020 Royal Rumble

The Revival gave Booker T a bit of their thoughts through the WWE TLC kickoff present. This very properly might have sparked a dream match feud.

The Royal Rumble is in Houston subsequent time round. This may very well be an ideal location for Harlem Warmth to make a return for one match.

Scott Dawson is de facto hoping for that contest as he tweeted out an image of a Royal Rumble match graphic that includes the Prime Guys and the WWE Corridor Of Famers.

Y’all would possibly’ve set the desk, however we sitting on the head of it. I’m begging ya..

WWE, extra importantly Vince McMahon is the ultimate determination maker in that regard. Let’s simply see if McMahon sees the cash in a match that so many followers would like to see go down in January.