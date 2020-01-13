News TV SHOWS

Scott Dawson Clarifies Current Hiatus

January 13, 2020
The Revival may be exiting WWE in a matter of months. They reportedly have big presents on the desk for much less dates, however they haven’t signed something but.

Scott Dawson made your entire scenario very fascinating as he introduced that they had been “taking a break.” He later clarified his feedback to let followers know that he was solely speaking about social media.

I’ve had many buddies & followers ask me about this. I ought to’ve clarified, I’m taking a break from social media. I apologize for that obscure tweet, however I do admire EVERYONE’S help. All the pieces I do is for my household. I solely need the very best for them. They’re my #1.

It’s good to take a break from social media occasionally. It might probably develop into an enormous a part of your life and that additionally comes with among the much less fascinating facets of being on these websites. We’ll simply have to attend and see when Dawson comes again, however for now the High Man is out.

Thanks.#FTR https://t.co/w0R0qYlRte

— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 13, 2020



