Scott Dawson On WWE Snubbing The Revival In Top Matches List

WWE put collectively the highest 25 matches of 2019. The Revival weren’t included on that listing, however which may not be an enormous shock for The Prime Guys.

One fan introduced consideration to the truth that The Revival vs The Undisputed Period isn’t on the highest 25 matches of 2019 listing. It was fairly an incredible piece of tag group motion, however they didn’t make the reduce.

Scott Dawson replied again saying: “Trust me, brother. WWE didn’t forget.” That was fairly a straight-forward assertion.

The truth that Scott Dawson additionally talked about WWE on this tweet is somewhat daring. The Revival have but to signal new WWE contracts. Their offers might be up round WrestleMania time in 2020.

WWE is also teasing a Revival vs Harlem Warmth match for the Royal Rumble. That match might be very fascinating, particularly contemplating their present place with the corporate.

Vince McMahon may give The Revival vs Harlem Warmth a while on the Royal Rumble in January. Sprint and Dawson nonetheless didn’t get any love on the highest 25 matches of the yr listing.