Scott Hapgood sues resort after being charged in hotel worker’s death

The Connecticut banker charged within the demise of an Anguilla resort employee has sued the posh resort chain — claiming they failed to guard him and his household from the now-slain staffer.

Auberge Resorts — which owns the five-star Malliouhana resort — ought to have fired worker Kenny Mitchel as a result of he had felony costs pending in opposition to him, banker Scott Hapgood claims in a lawsuit filed Monday in a California court docket.

“Auberge let Mitchel — this drunk, high, delinquent, accused-rapist employee — stay in an Auberge uniform and gave him unrestricted access to its guests, including children,” the go well with claims.

Hapgood, 44, faces manslaughter costs on the Caribbean island within the April 13 scuffle that left 27-year-old Mitchel lifeless.

The Darien, Conn. dad of three has insisted he acted in self-defense after Mitchel got here to his resort room, claiming he was there to repair a sink — after which attacked him with a knife and demanded money.

Authorities initially mentioned Mitchel died of inclined restraint, positional asphyxia and blunt pressure trauma, however a revised toxicology report later confirmed he had a doubtlessly deadly quantity of cocaine in his system, in addition to a great deal of alcohol.

Hapgood refused to return to Anguilla to face costs out of concern for his security.

The day of the alleged assault, different employees noticed Mitchel “behaving erratically,” mentioned the go well with.

“He showed up to work two hours late and disappeared for a substantial period of time in the middle of the workday. He never returned to duty,” the submitting states.

“Rather, he showed up to the Hapgoods’ room, acutely intoxicated with alcohol, marijuana and cocaine.”

As soon as resort staffers had been made conscious of the brawl in Hapgood’s room, they “delayed getting help” for each males.

Lower than three weeks earlier than the alleged assault, Mitchel was charged with rape, in keeping with the lawsuit and native experiences.

The pending felony costs ought to have made Mitchel ineligible to work in Anguilla, since he was a Dominican nationwide, however “Auberge continued to allow him to work for the hotel and have access to its guests, including children,” the go well with says.

Security measures and procedures on the swanky resort had been additionally “completely inadequate,” the submitting alleges, with no safety cameras and the staffer chargeable for safety doubling because the resort gardener.

Hapgood, a UBS monetary adviser, was positioned on administrative go away and has confronted threats due to the fees in opposition to him, says the go well with.

He’s additionally needed to dip into his financial savings to cowl lawyer’s charges, together with to defend in opposition to a lawsuit filed in opposition to him by Mitchel’s property final month.

All the household, together with his spouse and three kids, have sought trauma counseling because the incident.

“Auberge Resorts failed to ensure the safety and protection of its hotel guests, the Hapgood family,” mentioned Hapgood’s lawyer Juliya Arbisman.

“As a result, Auberge Resorts should be held responsible for the harm that the Hapgood family has suffered.”

Auberge didn’t instantly return a request for remark.