Scottish mansion built by servant’s son goes on market for £1.5million

A mansion nestled within the Scottish panorama which was constructed for the son of a servant who went on to change into a mining tycoon has gone in the marketplace for £1.5M.

Tillycorthie Mansion Home is simply half an hour away from the town of Aberdeen and comes with a glass-roofed courtyard, a lavishly-appointed eating suite, and the nine-acre grounds which encompass it.

The 11-bedroom property, close to the village of Udny simply 11 miles north of Aberdeen, is at present in the marketplace with Savills property company for £1,500,000.

Tillycorthie Mansion was constructed for James Rollo Duncan, an entrepreneur who spent his life between Bolivia and Aberdeenshire.

Born because the undesirable son of a servant, Duncan grew to become a shepherd on the age of 10, then a herring fisherman, and later served his apprenticeship as a stonemason.

He raised sufficient cash to journey to Bolivia to attempt to make his fortune in Latin America within the 1880s. He labored for a spell as a miner earlier than shifting up the ranks to open his personal mine and money in on the peak of the tin mine growth.

Duncan purchased adjoining mines and shortly grew to become one of many nation’s main mine homeowners, and stayed within the nation for 30 years.

The mine mogul visited Scotland on a number of events, but it surely wasn’t till 1911 that he returned to take up everlasting residence, joined by his new spouse Isabella, an Aberdeenshire lady who had additionally travelled to South America in hopes of a greater life.

In search of a house which mirrored their South American story, they constructed Tillycorthie Mansion Home – one of many very first Scottish properties to be constructed utilizing bolstered concrete.

The rich couple lived the remainder of their lives within the magnificent home, with Duncan taking a eager curiosity in native agriculture.

He handed away in 1938 and was survived by his spouse of 15 years. Following Isabella’s passing, the home was deserted almost 30 years earlier than it was purchased and immaculately refurbished by the present homeowners to its current situation.

‘From the interval paints and wallcoverings to the silk window drapes and waxed parquet flooring, Tillycorthie Mansion Home is a supreme instance of a property that has been lucky sufficient to have been rescued and restored to its former glory,’ mentioned Fiona Gormley of Savills.

‘The chance to amass a interval mansion home which has been totally refurbished with such meticulous consideration to element is uncommon certainly. Since buying the property the present homeowners have lavished a lot vitality, ardour and expense to make sure that Tillycorthie has been reinstated to its former glory.

‘The numerous ornate fireplaces all have open chimneys and are totally practical. Moulded ceilings, cornice work and ceiling roses are in abundance. Grooved door frames, deep skirting boards, panelled doorways and unique oak parquet flooring have been lovingly waxed and polished.’

From the preliminary ‘wow’ of the palm courtyard, full of mild and greenery, the home has been designed to impress.

The center of the house is the beneficiant eating sized presentation kitchen fitted with an intensive and complete vary of luxurious bespoke handmade cupboards, complemented by granite work surfaces.

The 11 bedrooms are every singularly characterful, as are the assorted drawing-rooms. There’s a cocktail bar, with a gleaming black and white porcelain-tiled flooring, in addition to a Christmas Room, the place you may heat up in entrance of the hearth on chilly winter days.

A sweeping staircase joins the bottom flooring to the second, opening up onto a choice of massive suites.

Additional rooms embrace the Purple Room and the Chinese language Room, the latter ornamented by a nook tub and separate bathe.

The west wing provides the best area for impartial and multi-generational dwelling, aided by an additional bed room, butler’s bed room, butler’s kitchen and a casual sitting room – ‘cosy’ – and loo. This additionally features a gymnasium.

Extending onto the exterior tower area, a roof high terrace offering luxurious views throughout the rolling hills of Scotland.

