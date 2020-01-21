Scottish teenager takes spectacular tumble as she struts her stuff on big night out

By Nick Enoch for MailOnline

Revealed: 05:18 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:20 EST, 21 January 2020

An adolescent on her approach residence after an evening out was caught on movie falling over in spectacular model whereas singing Scream And Shout by Britney Spears and Will.I.Am.

Footage exhibits Nicole Henderson and Erin McLellan, each 18 and from Airdrie in Scotland, as they stroll on wood floors outdoors in Coatbridge after a heavy downpour.

Nicole is heard singing, ‘Rattling, rattling, horny b*tch, Will.I.Am and Britney…’ when Erin – strutting alongside to the rhythm – slips over simply forward of her and crashes to the bottom, showing to additionally hit her head.

Erin McLellan (left) and Nicole Henderson (proper), each 18, and from Airdrie in Scotland, have been strolling residence after celebrating a good friend’s 18th birthday when Erin took a tumble

Nicole may be heard singing Scream And Shout by Britney Spears and Will.I.Am whereas Erin (above) struts alongside forward of her in Coatbridge after a heavy downpour

Instantly, Erin falls on the slippery wood floors – tumbling onto her facet and showing to hit her head. Nicole, shocked by the scene, laughs within the background

Erin (pictured) fortunately suffered no accidents following her mishap – and she or he and her good friend discovered the entire incident humorous

Whereas Erin stays on the bottom, Nicole laughs, shocked by what has occurred – at which level the clip ends.

The pair had been on their approach residence after celebrating a good friend’s 18th birthday after they determined to movie themselves singing Scream And Shout, from the male artiste’s 2012 album #willpower.

Nicole took out her telephone to movie their antics – capturing the entire embarrassing incident.

Since posting a clip of Erin’s fall on Snapchat and Twitter, Nicole mentioned they’ve garnered greater than 118,000 views. She added: ‘Myself and Erin have been glad everybody discovered it as humorous as us!’

Fortuitously, Erin suffered no accidents and the buddies went on their approach.

Nicole has since posted the video on her Snapchat and Twitter, gaining greater than 118,000 views and four,700 likes.

She mentioned: ‘It was too humorous to not share. I posted it on my Snapchat and it made everybody on it howl.

‘Myself and Erin are each shocked at how many individuals have shared and favored our video. We have been glad everybody discovered it as humorous as us!’