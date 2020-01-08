Scottish tycoon is missing after his empty £300,000 yacht is found abandoned off Egypt

By John Paul Breslin For The Scottish Day by day Mail

Revealed: 03:00 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 03:10 EST, eight January 2020

Colin Finnie’s empty yacht Simba was reportedly discovered crashed on a reef weeks after the 67-year-old picked it up in Australia

A Scots businessman who set off on a 5,000-mile crusing journey was lacking final night time after his boat washed up off the coast of Egypt.

Colin Finnie’s empty yacht Simba was reportedly discovered crashed on a reef weeks after the 67-year-old picked it up in Australia.

The Scottish Solar has reported that grandfather Mr Finnie, from Helensburgh, Dunbartonshire, was planning to be residence for Christmas when he vanished at sea.

His anxious spouse is claimed to have taken to social media to make an enchantment, stating: ‘He was in storms and low on gas.’

The previous hotelier reportedly misplaced contact with household and authorities in the direction of the top of his voyage throughout the Indian Ocean from Australia.

In response to web site BoatWatch, his 45ft vessel was discovered abandoned on a reef on December 13.

The positioning is simply 350 miles away from his deliberate vacation spot of Port Ghalib, Egypt.

A supply informed The Scottish Solar: ‘Colin was planning to be again in Scotland for Christmas.

‘He had come a great distance and was nearing the ultimate stage of his journey. It is simply such a shock that this has occurred.’

The 45ft vessel was discovered abandoned on a reef on December 13 (pictured). The positioning is simply 350 miles away from his deliberate vacation spot of Port Ghalib, Egypt

Mr Finnie was stated to have been excited concerning the prospect of bringing the yacht again on his personal from Australia.

Nevertheless, the boat, which sells for as much as £300,000, was discovered crashed on the Marsa Alam reef within the Purple Sea, solely three days’ crusing from Port Ghalib.

A buddy informed The Scottish Solar: ‘A visit like that may be a main dedication. It is just for the very skilled. It’s important to be bodily and mentally robust.

‘It’s worthwhile to be fairly pig-headed and capable of battle the weather and lack of sleep. Colin is a retired engineer. He is helpful and would be capable of repair most issues in the event that they went flawed.’

However they added: ‘It is fairly an uncommon route. Most would go by the Pacific Islands and Hawaii.’

The BoatWatch web site acknowledged: ‘The final identified contact with FINNIE was on Saturday 07 DEC 2019 when he was about 300 NM (nautical miles) away from his vacation spot.’

The Overseas Workplace stated: ‘We’re supporting the household of a British man reported lacking whereas crusing within the Purple Sea and are in touch with Egyptian authorities.’