Scrambled eggs with sauerkraut

By Dr Clare Bailey for You Journal
Enhance your temper and wellbeing by taking care of your microbiome
My husband Michael Mosley and I are hooked on sauerkraut with its salty, candy and tangy flavour, and love the hit of excellent micro organism it provides your intestine. Enhance your temper and wellbeing by taking care of your microbiome. That is one in every of our favorite breakfasts.
Serves 2
25g butter
four giant eggs, properly crushed
sea salt and black pepper
100g younger spinach leaves
2 slices seeded sourdough (round 40g per slice)
50g dwell sauerkraut or kimchi
- Soften half the butter in a medium nonstick saucepan. Add the eggs, season with flaked sea salt and floor black pepper and prepare dinner over a low warmth for 2-Three minutes, stirring usually till calmly set.
- In a second pan, warmth the remaining butter and prepare dinner the spinach for 1-2 minutes, or till softened, stirring usually.
- In the meantime, toast the bread and prime every slice with spinach after which the scrambled eggs. Serve with the sauerkraut or kimchi on the aspect.
