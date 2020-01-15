“Scrapping Of Article 370 Historic Step”: Army Chief MM Naravane

Military chief MM Naravane addresses Military Day parade in Delhi.

New Delhi:

Scrapping of Article 370 of structure is a “historic step” and it’ll assist combine Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream, Military chief Basic MM Naravane mentioned right now. The centre had revoked J&Ok’s particular standing, granted below Article 370, final 12 months in August.

“Scraping of Article 370 – a historic step – has disrupted proxy war by our western neighbour (Pakistan). It will help integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream,” Basic MM Naravane mentioned in his deal with at an occasion held in Delhi to mark the 72nd Military Day.

The armed forces have a “zero tolerance against terrorism”, he mentioned

including that it has “many options to counter those who promote terrorism”. “We will not hesitate to use them,” he mentioned.