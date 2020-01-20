Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: And the winners are…

Brad Pitt, Laura Dern and “Fleabag” took residence awards within the early going on the 26th Display Actors Guild on Sunday.

In an awards season with loads of query marks, little has been extra sure than the most effective supporting actor favourite, Pitt, who’s headed towards his first appearing Academy Award for his efficiency in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” Pitt, who stated he was nursing a flu, regarded down at his award and stated, “I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile.”

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with wife,” joked Pitt. “It was a big stretch.” The viewers laughed and clapped, together with — because the cameras captured — Jennifer Aniston.

With a win for greatest feminine actor in a supporting function, Dern additional established herself because the class’s front-runner at subsequent month’s Academy Awards. On her strategy to the stage, she hugged her father, Bruce Dern.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her awards sweep for “Fleabag,” a winner on the Emmys and the Golden Globes. Waller-Bridge added a SAG win for greatest feminine actor in a comedy sequence and took a second to replicate on the present’s parade of accolades.

“This whole thing really has been a dream, and if I wake up tomorrow and discover it was just that, then thank you,” stated Waller-Bridge. “It’s been the most beautiful dream.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” additionally continued its streak, profitable greatest comedy sequence ensemble for the second straight yr, together with Tony Shalhoub for greatest male actor in a comedy sequence. However accepting the ensemble award, the present’s shocked Alex Borstein stated she had voted for “Fleabag.”

“Honestly this makes no sense,’ said Borstein. “‘Fleabag’ is brilliant.’”

Among the many movies vying for the display screen actors’ prime honor, greatest ensemble, are Oscar heavyweights “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “The Irishman.” They’re competing with “Parasite” (solely the second overseas language nominee after “Life Is Beautiful,” which obtained a nod in 1999), “Jojo Rabbit” and “Bombshell.”

As a result of actors make up the biggest proportion of the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences, their picks are intently watched. However the final two years, the SAG ensemble winner has not gone on to win greatest image: “Black Panther” final yr and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018.

Two of this yr’s prime best-picture contenders on the Oscars — “Joker,” extra of a one-man present; and “1917,” extra acclaimed for its technical acumen — weren’t nominated for greatest ensemble. On Saturday, “1917” received prime honors on the extremely predictive Producers Guild Awards, which 21 of the final 30 years has lined up with the eventual greatest image winner.

Robert De Niro was to be honored with the guild’s lifetime achievement award. Awards for stunt ensemble had been introduced forward of the ceremony, with prizes going to Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” and HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

The present is being broadcast reside on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.