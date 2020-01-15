Sculptor Antony Gormley slams art lovers who take photos and selfies at exhibitions

By Emma Powell Showbusiness Correspondent For The Each day Mail

Sir Antony Gormley has condemned the usage of telephones to take pictures and selfies at artwork exhibitions.

The Angel of the North sculptor, 69, mentioned it might be ‘absolutely legitimate’ to ban mobiles inside galleries after he was pressured to ask guests to place their units away when viewing his set up at London’s Royal Academy final 12 months.

The Cave – produced from 100 tons of sheet metal – presents a darkish maze of walk-through chambers.

Sir Antony mentioned: ‘It was completely wrecked, with individuals utilizing their telephones both to gentle the best way or take images. We needed to say: “Please don’t use your phone because you’ll ruin your own experience and everyone else’s.” ’

Exhibition guests now put a ‘selfie opportunity’ and ‘I was there’ mindset above the rest, he warned.

Though his work typically entails participation from others, Sir Antony admitted he’s ‘resistant to the increasing influence of the virtual in our lives’.

