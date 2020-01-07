Sea bacon? Poisonous creature that looks like RAW MEAT washes up on Australian beach

By Michael Havis For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:30 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:34 EST, 7 January 2020

It appears to be like like one thing from the deli counter on the grocery store, however this weird discovery is definitely a toxic sea creature finest identified for its dancing.

Stephanie Harrison, 29, encountered the seldom-seen critter on the banks of the Elliott River in Queensland, Australia, whereas having fun with the nice outside.

‘I used to be tenting and fishing with my husband once we noticed it,’ stated Stephanie, from Bundaberg.

‘It was actually flat with totally different shades of pink and white throughout it. It appeared tender and slimy however we did not contact it.’

The pink and white sea slug appears to be like like one thing from the deli counter on the grocery store, however the vivid colors function a warning to potential predators that it’s toxic

Seen exterior of the water, ‘the creature would possibly resemble a bit of uncooked bacon’, based on the native media in Bundaberg

What she’d discovered was the mysterious Spanish dancer sea slug.

When threatened, it swims away by contracting and undulating its physique – a swish motion that offers the creature its title.

Seen exterior of the water, ‘the creature would possibly resemble a bit of uncooked bacon’, based on the native media in Bundaberg.

It is a widespread species within the Indo-Pacific space, however most individuals won’t ever encounter one – they have a tendency to keep away from the daylight, hiding away between rocks.

‘I’ve by no means seen one earlier than,’ stated Stephanie.

‘My grandfather stated they normally keep within the ocean; it’s extremely uncommon to see them up the rivers and creeks.’

That is how the Spanish Dancer would usually seem underwater. It swims away by contracting and undulating its physique – a swish motion that offers the creature its title

Fed by a weight loss plan of sponges, the Spanish Dancer absorbs toxins from its prey and makes use of them create a chemical defence for itself and its eggs (pictured of their toxic rose-like cluster)

The Spanish Dancer’s vivid colors function a warning to potential predators that they don’t seem to be good to eat and should even make them sick.

It is a message Stephanie obtained loud and clear.

‘We didn’t contact it as we had been uncertain if it was toxic with its vivid colors,’ she stated.

‘We did not know something about till we requested on a fishing group on Fb.’

Fed by a weight loss plan of sponges, the Spanish Dancer absorbs toxins from its prey and makes use of them create a chemical defence for itself and its eggs.

The seldom-seen sea critter was noticed on the banks of the Elliott River in Queensland, Australia

It is such a profitable deterrent that the species will lay its eggs in plain sight upon coral reefs, leaving them unwatched in a rose-like cluster, laced with poison to chase away predators.

All specimens are each female and male, however they can’t self-fertilise, all the time requiring a mate.

‘We’re fairly fortunate to see one up shut and private as they’re very uncommon to see,’ stated Stephanie.