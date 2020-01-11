Sea lions are cash cows in the Bay Area. Farther south, fishermen say, ‘Shoot ’em’

Sea lions are more and more residing in parallel universes alongside the California coast, a disparity finest noticed amid the noisy, stinking spectacle that rolls out each day at San Francisco’s Pier 39 purchasing heart.

There, a whole bunch of those monumental, largely male California sea lions bark, defecate, urinate and regurgitate, however are immensely standard with vacationers. In consequence, the blubber boys are handled like royalty.

“The sea lions are a godsend: a natural attraction that’s phenomenal for business,” Sheila Chandor, Pier 39 harbormaster, mentioned on a latest weekday as vacationers snapped selfies in opposition to a backdrop of sea lions piled up like cordwood on docks.

Male California sea lions sunbathe on the docks at Pier 39 in San Francisco. The ocean lions are a godsend: a pure attraction that’s phenomenal for enterprise,” mentioned Pier 39’s harbormaster, (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Occasions)

Elsewhere in California, sea lions are pariahs. The animals that head south for his or her summer season breeding season are typically welcomed with arrows, harpoons, electrical cattle prods, gunfire, bombs and fish laced with chemical compounds.

“The general attitude in the fishing community is this: ‘Shoot ‘em,’” mentioned Paul O’Berry, 31, a industrial squid fisherman based mostly in San Pedro. “But we don’t because we’d be hauled to jail for that.”

These clashing perceptions overlap in coastal currents the place sea lions, as soon as hunted almost to extinction for his or her pelts, have flourished beneath the 1972 Marine Mammal Safety Act. In 1964, the California sea lion inhabitants was about 30,000. They now quantity a tad over 257,000 in an atmosphere that scientists say can solely maintain about 300,000.

Whereas San Francisco touts the resilience and recognition of those creatures, harbor communities from Seattle to San Diego decry their voracious appetites and behavior of wrenching fish off hooks with the jaw energy of a number of Dobermans.

Let a sea lion get a flipper within the door, marina operators contend, and so they’ll take over the place.

A number of Southern California fishermen have been convicted and fined for killing sea lions. Sea lions all too usually wash ashore shot to demise or struggling bullet wounds.

Officers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho are so irate at marauding sea lions that they’ve requested for federal permission to shoot sure ones recognized as feasting on salmon and steelhead, a prized oceangoing trout.

In 2013, residents in La Jolla sued to pressure San Diego to scrub up sea lion excrement close to their prosperous neighborhood. The poop mound was blamed for champion boxer Floyd Mayweather’s choice that 12 months to desert after 15 minutes two villas and 6 rooms he and his entourage had on the La Valencia Lodge.

The ocean lions’ choice for pungent anchovies “makes the smell much worse than it might otherwise be,” argued the lawsuit filed by a bunch calling itself Residents for Odor Nuisance Abatement.

However Superior Courtroom Decide Timothy Taylor indicated in his 2015 ruling that the droppings have been a truth of nature and never corresponding to a damaged sewer pipe or overflowing trash dump that the town would have an obligation to repair.

Megan Pagnini, 13, is a survivor of an obvious sea lion assault. On June 14, she was posing for photographs within the surf at Pismo Seashore when all of the sudden, “I saw this big brown blob thing on my leg that’s attacking me,” she advised ABC Information. “All I could do was scream.”

Megan Pagnini, simply earlier than she was bitten by a sea lion, left, within the surf at Pismo Seashore. (Courtesy of California Division of Fish and Wildlife)

Pagnini was rushed to an area hospital for therapy with antibiotics.

In 2015, in Mission Bay, a number of miles south of La Jolla, a 62-year-old man was posing for footage with a fish he’d caught when a sea lion leaped onto the boat, then dragged him to the underside of the bay for an estimated 20 seconds. Struggling a number of bites, the person was in a position to get away and rise to the floor, the place his companions pulled him aboard, lifeguards mentioned.

California Division of Fish and Wildlife officers say assaults like these are extraordinarily uncommon.

But it surely hasn’t been straightforward persuading harbor cities to supply sanctuaries for rising numbers of the marine mammals.

Up to now, solely San Francisco, Oceanside, Redondo Seashore and Morro Bay have put in floating visitor docks designed, partially, to maintain invading sea lions off piers and pleasure boats.

Activists are urging Dana Level Harbor Companions, the consortium behind the brand new $330-million renovation of Dana Level Harbor, to incorporate particular sea lion lodging of their plans for a brand new resort, eating places, retailers and greater than 2,000 boat slips.

However Ralph Grippo, a principal in Bellwether Monetary of Newport Seashore, a member of the companions group, mentioned that’s out of the query.

“We have no intention of building a flotation platform for sea lions to hang out on,” he mentioned. “Our goal instead is to find a way to deter these large animals from getting up on boats and docks in a way that protects both property and humans.”

A tour boat gives passengers a close-up have a look at California sea lions on the docks at Pier 39. After teetering on extinction, the species has made one of the spectacular recoveries of all marine mammals. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Occasions)

After teetering on extinction, the California sea lion has made one of the spectacular recoveries of all marine mammals. It’s a rebound that has triggered bitter conflicts amongst environmentalists, the industrial and sportfishing trade and seaside enterprise homeowners, with federal and state businesses attempting to fulfill all sides.

“With the robust population has come some big management challenges,” mentioned Justin Viezbicke, the Nationwide Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s marine mammal stranding coordinator for California. “We’re facing extremely strong, mixed feelings about sea lions up and down the coast of California.”

Biologists say the way forward for sea lion conservation could nicely lie in a greater understanding of how their advanced household teams, conduct and actions are pushed by evolutionary stress and the supply of prey.

Male sea lions are greater and wish extra vitality, in order that they spend a whole lot of time in additional biologically productive, colder northern waters throughout the winter months, scientists say. Females, which have much less blubber and handle their pups for nearly 11 months, have a tendency to remain near Central and Southern California.

And therein lies the pickle for one San Diego enclave.

“The situation in La Jolla is a real mess,” mentioned Sharon Melin, a biologist with the Nationwide Marine Fisheries Service, “because it is pitting female sea lions and pups against people with a lot of power and wealth.”

The dimensions of the general California sea lion inhabitants is managed by the supply of meals and oceanic situations.

Sea lions are opportunistic predators that sometimes feed on mackerel, sardines, rockfish, herring and squid. However their numbers are periodically culled by El Niño-like situations. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Occasions)

They’re opportunistic predators that sometimes feed on mackerel, sardines, rockfish, herring and squid. However their numbers are periodically culled by El Niño-like situations, a dearth of fish and squid and a naturally occurring neurotoxin referred to as domoic acid, which might set off strandings and mortality occasions.

Malnourished, stranded and wounded grownup sea lions and pups which are rescued, nevertheless, have a excessive charge of survival after they’re supplied vitamin and hydration at rehabilitation services such because the nonprofit Pacific Marine Mammal Heart in Laguna Seashore.

A month in the past, nevertheless, the ability euthanized a younger feminine sea lion that had been affected by pellet gun wounds within the ribs.

The primary dozen sea lions hauled out at Pier 39 a number of months after the Bay Space was hit by 1989’s devastating Loma Prieta earthquake, which was accountable for 67 deaths and about $7 billion in harm.

Initially, retailers and marina officers regarded the mammals with nice lengthy whiskers and massive brown eyes as a unusual nuisance. However quickly they have been joined by a whole bunch of their brethren, which swarmed the docks, broken the pier, chased away boat homeowners and raised a stunning stink.

Options for repelling the invaders included borrowing a mechanical nice white shark that had been utilized in Australia. The robotic predator proposal was scrapped when phrase received out that stay sharks had tried to mate with it.

One other brainstorm, shortly dismissed by harbor officers, referred to as for overlaying sea lion hangouts with damaged glass, on the speculation that the animals would be taught a painful lesson as they slid throughout the docks.

What occurred subsequent was unexpected — and noteworthy.

Vacationers who had prevented the realm for the reason that earthquake returned in droves for a glimpse of sea lions. With some enterprise homeowners reporting gross sales will increase of as a lot as 40%, dozens of boat slips have been relocated with a purpose to make room for them.

In the present day, visiting sea lions take pleasure in a simple life at Pier 39, the place they bask and bulk up on fish and squid behind the safety of a shark-proof breakwater. The docks are power-washed on a weekly foundation. Veterinarians are likely to their illnesses. A low-voltage electrical barrier prevents sea lions from venturing into the waterfront visited by about 15 million folks every year.

The close by Aquarium of the Bay has introduced plans to remodel right into a $260-million, 60,000-square-foot “Ecotarium” that includes a brand new domed constructing, submarines on tracks main into the bay and 1000’s of reveals of native species together with visiting sea lions.

“We plan to use the sea lions as living symbols of a healthy marine environment,” mentioned spokesman Peter Nakamoto.

On Thursday the aquarium plans to have a good time the ocean lions’ 30th winter layover by inviting guests to color three,000 mini-statues of the mammals in hopes that Guinness World Information will certify the occasion as the most important gathering of statues in a single location.

Amongst a crowd of individuals gathered at Pier 39 on a latest weekday to ogle, snap photographs and even bark again on the sea lions was Isaac Lomeli, 29, and his accomplice Kirsten Mallard, 30, each from Yorba Linda.

“I’ve been coming here every year since I was 8 years old,” Isaac mentioned. “Dad felt it was a big deal that actual nature had returned in a big way to one of the most heavily industrialized harbors on Earth.”

Farther south, San Pedro fisherman O’Berry lamented how sea lions are taking a chew out of his livelihood.

“There are simply too many sea lions out there these days, said O’Berry, adding the creatures have a feeding strategy of “following close behind bait barges and fishing vessels.”