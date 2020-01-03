Sea of Solitude’s Creative Director is Already Finished With the Next Game’s Script

Throughout E3 2018, Digital Arts unveiled one other of its EA originals, Sea of Solitude. A quick teaser trailer confirmed off the colourful world, crafted by Berlin-based indie developer Jo-Mei. In summer time 2019, the third-person exploration expertise launched on the HEARALPUBLICIST four, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Naturally, Jo-Mei is able to start work on its subsequent challenge. And, apparently, one important piece of the puzzle is now full. The studio’s CEO and Inventive Director, Cornelia Geppert, has already completed writing the following recreation’s script. Curiously, she each began and wrapped up work on the draft in sooner or later.

Geppert shared the information along with her Twitter followers yesterday, explaining that she wakened impressed. Hours later, she had a accomplished script in-hand. See Geppert’s tweet beneath:

Perhaps as a result of final days of 2019 had been so chillaxing: sport, studying, cooking, convo all NYE with finest good friend, i wakened this morning impressed & energetic as heck! So at this time i wrote the ENTIRE DRAFT of our NEXT GAME!! What a primary day of the brand new decade. 2020, let‘s get it on! pic.twitter.com/sltDkT3lCT — Cornelia Geppert (@CorneliaGeppert) January 1, 2020

At current, there are not any publicly identified particulars about Jo-Mei’s subsequent journey. A working title, Sands of Sorrow, was shared early in 2019, nonetheless. Whether or not or not the event crew plans to enhance the title because the challenge progresses stays unknown.

Sea of Solitude places gamers within the sneakers of Kay, a younger lady who explores a submerged metropolis replete with pink monsters. Throughout her lonely journey by way of the deserted metropolis, Kay goals to be taught why she, too, has grow to be a creature. At its core, Sea of Solitude examines how loneliness impacts humanity.

[Source: Cornelia Geppert on Twitter via DualShockers]