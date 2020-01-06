Seahawks road show gets its next test at Lambeau Field

As he typically is inclined to be, Pete Carroll was giddy following his Seahawks wild-card win on Sunday evening in Philadelphia.

Giddy on the prospect of a mid-winter journey to Wisconsin — sure, even the frozen tundra appears good about now.

Giddy on the newest, tackle-eluding efficiency of his star quarterback Russell Wilson.

And maybe most giddy about seeing his defence preserve the Eagles out of the top zone in their very own Lincoln Monetary Discipline in a 17-9 NFC wild-card victory that advances them to a Sunday date in Inexperienced Bay.

The problem ramps up significantly with quarterback Aaron Rodgers because the opponent, after all, but when there’s any crew match to enter Lambeau Discipline this season it’s the highway dominant Seahawks. With a second win at Lincoln Monetary Discipline, the Seahawks are Eight-1 total, in comparison with Four-Four in Seattle the place they as soon as thrived from one of many loudest and finest home-field benefits within the league.

“We’ve really found a rhythm throughout the season and we had a lot of momentum,” Carroll stated of his crew’s skill to really feel to be extra productive away from Seattle, the place they for years they’d usually loved one of many strongest house edges within the NFL. “We’ve found the way to play and play together regardless of the setting and the fans and the difficult environments that you are in.”

So lengthy Philly fanatics, carry on the frozen tundra says the Seahawks, who had been as soon as torpid once they traveled to the opposite aspect of the nation and after the win in opposition to the Eagles at the moment are 6-Zero within the jap time zone.

“These guys have really found a way and it’s exciting to see,” Carroll stated. “There’s a real confident about us. We don’t care where we play. There’s no tougher place to play than Green Bay but we’re as ready as you can get.”

ON THE RUN

The win over the Eagles wasn’t with out query marks for the Seahawks, who lacked consistency by way of their 11-5 common season. And given that when quarterback Carson Wentz left the sport mid-way by way of the primary quarter on Sunday, the Seahawks didn’t precisely dominate.

On the high of the to-do checklist is shoring up the working sport. Sure, Marshawn Lynch went beast mode for a five-yard landing run in his second sport again however was restricted to a less-than-modest seven yards on six carries. His associate within the backfield, Travis Homer, had simply 12 on 11 carries.

At the least the Seahawks had quarterback Wilson making performs along with his legs, gaining 45 yards on 9 carries to enhance his 345 passing yards. That formulation isn’t made for clock-eating drives which may be advisable within the hostile backdrop of Lambeau Discipline.

“We were not good enough running the football, not nearly up to our standards,” Carroll stated on Monday. “If you don’t go for the commitment in the running game, you’re not going to get it. Sometimes the weather dictates that you need to have it.”

To that finish, Carroll informed a Seattle radio station on Monday that he intends to extend Lynch’s workload.

“I want to see him do more now. I think we can increase his role and allow him to be a little more active part of it,” Carroll stated “He does carry a component that we love and it’s that fashion and that toughness.

“He’s going to play extra this week. He’s able to. He’s proven us quite a bit.”

SACK ATTACK

Look out Rogers, Jadeveon Clowney is coming for you.

Not essentially with a head shot just like the one which took out Wentz and basically clinched a win earlier than the sport was 10 minutes previous, however with a relentless go rush assault.

Teaming with security Quandre Diggs, the Seahawks had a season-high seven sacks. Rodgers is considerably extra cell than d “(Clowney’s) impact with the rest of the guys and the way he was playing his mentality was really there,” Carroll stated. “He’s felt the best he’s felt in a while. Hopefully we can find a way to get him that way again (on Sunday.) His impact was really noticeable.”

The go rush was a significant factor within the Seahawks not permitting a landing in opposition to the Eagles which shall be a tall order to duplicate in Inexperienced Bay.

As for Clowney’s hit, as you’ll count on, Carroll was standing by his massive man along with his feedback on Monday.

“He hit him in the back of the head but he wasn’t trying to hurt him,” Carroll stated. “It’s unfortunate. That’s football. I don’t know why there’s so much discussion about it.”

QUICK HITS

The Seahawks and the Packers will sq. off within the playoffs for the fourth time with the guests ending up on the quick finish thrice. The latest assembly was in 2015 with the Seahawks internet hosting and profitable the NFC championship The Seahawks would seem to have caught the attention of bookmakers who made them modest four-point underdogs for the divisional spherical assembly with the Pack. That makes Seattle the shortest-priced canine this coming weekend.