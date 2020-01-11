Seahawks rookie receiver Metcalf is underrated no more

SEATTLE – A ache within the neck for D.Okay. Metcalf turned out to be a diamond within the tough for the Seahawks and a giant purpose they’ll be at Lambeau Area on Sunday evening.

A season-ending knee harm at Ole Miss induced the inventory of the promising vast receiver to fall all the way in which till late within the second spherical of final spring’s NFL draft.

And ever since he was chosen by Seattle, Metcalf has been proving mistaken these different GMs who handed on him, most notably in his post-season debut per week in the past.

“D.K. has been great for us all year,” Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson stated. “He’s got tremendous work ethic. It comes easy to him in that sense. More than anything, when the lights come on, he always shows up. We’re excited about having him this week.”

Metcalf definitely confirmed up per week in the past in Philadelphia the place he had 160 receiving yards on seven receptions in a 17-9 wildcard spherical victory over the Eagles. The 6-foot-Four, 229-pound wideout used that measurement to his benefit as he set a file for receiving yards by a rookie in an NFL playoff recreation.

The gifted freshman has thrived beneath coach Pete Carroll and has a powerful bond with Wilson who focused Metcalf as a go-to receiver the deeper the season went. In his 15 begins, the rookie had 58 receptions and 7 touchdowns.

Metcalf wants 83 yards towards the Packers to surpass Torry Holt (242 yards with the Rams in 1999) for essentially the most post-season receiving yards by a rookie in NFL historical past. And given the struggles of the battered Seahawks run recreation, Metcalf’s position is much more essential towards the 13-Three Packers.

“Just seeing that they trust me, two of the highest people on the team trust in me to get things done,” Metcalf stated of his relationship with Carroll and Wilson. “I’ve just got to take that and continue working and show them why they trust in me so much.”