Kick-off is scheduled for four:40 p.m. MT

Duane Burleson, The Related Press

Inexperienced Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the ball throughout pregame of an NFL soccer sport towards the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit.

Reside updates, tweets, photographs, evaluation and extra from the NFL playoff sport between the Seattle Seahawks and Inexperienced Bay Packeres at Lambeau Area in Inexperienced Bay, Wis., on Jan. 12, 2020.

Cell customers, should you can’t see the stay weblog, faucet right here.