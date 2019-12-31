December 31, 2019 | three:41pm

A lacking Tennessee teen’s physique has been recovered from a pond, two days after he left house with a fishing pole and vanished, officers mentioned.

Seanquvias Maurice Howard, 16, was found useless Monday close to his house in Rogersville by a member of the family, the Kingsport Instances Information reported.

The teenager had a historical past of affected by seizures, however left house Saturday with the fishing gear — however with out his remedy for the situation, authorities mentioned.

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned no foul play is suspected in his demise and an post-mortem has been ordered.

Howard was a scholar at Cherokee Excessive College, the place he had joined the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Coaching Corps, the newspaper reported.