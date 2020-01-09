Search is launched after mischievous red panda named Kush escapes from his wildlife park enclosure

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Printed: 12:44 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:00 EST, 9 January 2020

A search has been launched after a mischievous crimson panda named Kush escaped from a wildlife park on the Isle of Man – for the second time.

Cute little Kush fled from his enclosure in October after a department fell all the way down to type a bridge, which he scuttled alongside to freedom.

The seven-year-old mammal was found a month later in a close-by backyard and returned to Curraghs Wildlife Park for safekeeping.

However employees members have been shocked on Wednesday morning once they observed he had gone lacking as soon as once more.

Kush the crimson panda escaped from the wildlife park on Wednesday. Crimson pandas are curious animals and prefer to climb

An investigation is at present going down to learn how Kush escaped this time.

Park employees have been extensively looking out the encircling space and are urging close by motorists to decelerate to stop Kush from being hit.

Curraghs Wildlife Park supervisor Kathleen Graham, mentioned crimson pandas are ‘hardy’ however added that she was ‘very involved’ about finding the lacking animal.

Kush has escaped from Curraghs Wildlife Park twice. As soon as in October and yesterday

Crimson Pandas, that are categorized as endangered on the Worldwide Union for Conservation of Nature Crimson Record, are nice climbers and really curious, which implies that they are often tough to comprise.

The animal is just not harmful, nevertheless, if noticed the general public mustn’t attempt to catch it however name the Wildlife Park on 01624 897323.