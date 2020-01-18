Search is underway for boy, six, who vanished at M1 service station near Milton Keynes 

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

Revealed: 21:52 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:54 EST, 17 January 2020

A search is underway for a six-year-old boy who vanished from a service station in Milton Keynes final evening.

Aadil Umair Rahim, who was believed to be on a college journey, went lacking at round 7.15pm from Newport Pagnell Companies on the M1 motorway.

The six-year-old was carrying a inexperienced jumper, a gray lengthy prime, gray dishevelled trousers and a white cranium cap.

A CCTV picture of Aadil from when he was on the service station earlier has been circulated by police

Police preserve a cordon at a entrance to the motorway providers

Khalil Rafiq instructed the Mirror On-line that his son was on the identical journey and had been visiting the Museum of London.

Based on social media experiences, it’s understood Aadil is from Nottingham and was on a college journey once they made a cease on the service station.

At the moment the Nationwide Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter helps the search.

Superintendent Amy Clements stated: ‘We’re interesting for info to hint Aadil and we’re involved for his welfare.

‘He’s solely six and could also be hiding someplace. He’s not in any hassle in any respect, we actually simply have to know he’s secure and effectively.

Police stay on the scene on the M1 close to Milton Keynes

A significant police search is underway tonight

‘He was final seen on the service station and at the moment we’re finishing up thorough searches within the space of the providers and the encircling space to try to discover him.

‘For those who had been on the providers this night between 7pm and eight.30pm, both northbound or southbound and suppose you could have seen Aadil, please contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 quoting the reference URN 1237 (17/1).

‘We’re additionally asking anybody who was on the providers, and has a dash-cam to examine their footage and get in touch with us with any related info.

‘For those who suppose you could have seen him, please additionally make contact with Thames Valley Police.’